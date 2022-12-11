Aitkin County crash leaves driver, passenger injured

McGRATH — A driver and his passenger suffered injuries when a vehicle left the road and ended up on its roof near McGrath in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Cory Michael Boozell, 27, of McGrath, was eastbound on Highway 18 near Highway 65 in a 2007 BMW M6 convertible at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Aitkin County. The convertible ran off the road to the right, hit a field approach and came to a rest on its roof.

Boozell and his passenger Christian Gordon Athman, 24, of Livingston, Texas, were both taken to the Mille Lacs Health System hospital in Onamia for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both wore seat belts and the air bag deployed in the vehicle, the state patrol reported. The roads were snow- and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office and first responders also assisted at the crash site.