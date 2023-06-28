Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend

BRAINERD — Parking will be limited with road construction, but a full slew of vendors and artists are lined up for this year’s Brainerd Community Action Arts in the Park.

Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in north Brainerd’s Gregory Park, the event will boast about 90 artists showing off their work, along with food trucks and a Community Corner, allowing local nonprofits to share their messages.

The event is Community Action’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“Essentially what it is is just an opportunity for artists and vendors to get in front of an audience and for them to sell their wares to the public,” said Dave Badeaux, executive director of Community Action. “Our biggest goal is to create a space where people want to come and purchase things. And that way, the artists themselves can make sure that they’re successful, and it’s just kind of a reciprocating process of helping out the community and giving artists an opportunity to shine.”

Attendees should be aware of fewer parking spaces this year, with construction on Juniper Street. Badeaux asks those who are able to walk to be mindful of those with mobility needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re capable of parking maybe a few blocks away and walking, that’d be a nice thing to do just with the limited parking we’ll have this year,” he said.

CROSSLAKE

The 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake will take place shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, launched from Sand Island on the south end of Cross Lake.

Tune into Skeeter 101.5FM radio to hear patriotic music simulcast to the fireworks. Watch the show from the water or from the shores of Cross Lake.

To donate to future fireworks shows, make checks payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to: Crosslake Chamber, P.O. Box 315, Crosslake, MN 56442.

Or visit crosslake.com to make a donation, or donate through Venmo by searching @CrosslakeChamber.

Music

Before the fireworks, listen to Shane Martin playing modern country rock from 6-8 p.m. in the Crosslake Town Square band shell as part of the Music in the Square series sponsored by the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club.

Enjoy the music while viewing the Legacy Gardens at Crosslake Town Square that were just completed in memory of community activists Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin.

Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye

Also taking place Saturday, July 1, is the 26th annual Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye and Kids Sunfish Dash, based at the Crosslake Community Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will begin with the 10K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids Sunfish Dash at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K routes are USA Track & Field certified and professionally chip-timed. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and water stops will be available along the routes.

Online registration is available by following the Run for the Walleye quick link at www.wapoa.org .

Participants can also sign up and pick up race packets from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the community center. Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m.

Registration cost for the 5K and 10K is $35. The registration fee for the Kids Sunfish Dash (up to age 10) is $10.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association sponsors the race and uses the proceeds to benefit fish habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

NISSWA

Celebrate freedom in Nisswa Monday, July 3, with the annual Freedom Days Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, among a full schedule of activities throughout the day.

Other highlights include turtle races, Water Wars, live music, food vendors and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spectators will line both sides of Main Street to watch the parade that includes various floats, marching veterans' groups, high school marching bands, clowns, area royalty, fire trucks, car clubs, horse-riding groups and more.

Fireworks will be at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3

Noon: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 1 p.m.: Turtle race registration at the turtle track.

Turtle race registration at the turtle track. 2 p.m.: Turtle races at the turtle track.

Turtle races at the turtle track. 2-6 p.m.: Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory. 3 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 5:30 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 7 p.m.: Freedom Days Parade on Main Street.

Freedom Days Parade on Main Street. 8-9:30 p.m.: Kids Carnival on Main Street.

Kids Carnival on Main Street. 8 p.m.-midnight: Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory. Dusk: Fireworks from the Nisswa Community Center.

Firecracker Run

Start your holiday weekend at the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run Saturday, July 1, on Main Street in Nisswa.

The event offers a 5K, 10K and Kids Run starting at 8 a.m.

This event is known for its laid-back atmosphere; comfortable event shirts; crawfish boil; free beer; a Red, White and Blue foam party; and a Slip'N’Slide finish line.

The courses are spectator friendly with scenic views from Main Street to the nearby peaceful wooded roads and trails.

Professional chip timing and event management are part of the Firecracker Run.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and to register, visit www.RunUpNorth.com .

The free Zorbaz Kidz Run, sponsored by Zorbaz, is for youth ages 10 and under and takes place after the 5K and 10K races are complete. Check in at the finish area at the Nisswa Community Center on the day of the event.

A parent or other family member must participate in the 5K or 10K run for a child to participate in the kids run.

The Nisswa Firecracker Run is a beneficiary to Bridges of Hope.

Artists show

Lakes Area Artists will host their annual exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, at Journey Church in Nisswa.

More by Theresa Bourke





Lakes Area Artists is a group of professional artists from the central lakes area and beyond. The group has been together for over 25 years with annual sales in the Nisswa area.

Participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, David Barthel, Tracy Miller, Pat Spence, Bill Grange and Tom Kulju.

A diverse range of colorful art will be exhibited including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery and mixed media. Find examples at www.Nisswa.com or www.facebook.com/lakesareaartistsmn .

ADVERTISEMENT

Art varies from large custom paintings and photography to smaller format prints and greeting cards.

Admission is free.

PEQUOT LAKES

Monday, July 3

5 p.m.: Food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Food vendors in South Trailside Park. 5 p.m.: Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags.

Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags. 5 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament registration in South Trailside Park.

Cost is $20 per team with two players per team. Youth bracket is for ages 8-14. Adult bracket is for ages 15-plus. Cash prizes will go to first- through third-place teams in each bracket.



5 p.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb. 6 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament in South Trailside Park.

Each team will be responsible for keeping track of their own score (honor system). Teams playing for first through third places will play for cash prizes.



7:30 p.m.: Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band.

Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band. Dusk: Fireworks by North Star Fireworks from the Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.

Other fireworks

The following weekend Fourth of July holiday fireworks shows will take place at dusk in the Brainerd lakes area. The Brainerd Dispatch will have a full list of July 4 fireworks shows in its Saturday, July 1, edition.

Sunday, July 2

Deerwood: Bay Lake fireworks show near Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.