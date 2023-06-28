Brainerd man faces felony charges for assault with a machete

BRAINERD — A 27-year-old Brainerd man faces several felony assault charges following a June 11 incident in which he’s accused of beating a woman “for days.”

Jordan Christopher Colgan, 27, was charged June 14 in Crow Wing County District Court with serious felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, and felony domestic assault.

Jordan Colgan Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

According to court records, Colgan is accused of assaulting a woman June 11 at a Brainerd residence. When Brainerd Police officers arrived at the residence they found the woman had multiple bruises all over her body and blood coming from a cut on her face. Colgan had fled prior to officers arriving.

The woman told officers Colgan became upset when she tried to wake him up. He dragged her across the room by her hair, rubbed her face into the floor and at one point held a machete about 2 feet in length to her neck and threatened to cut her with it.

The woman said she was able to get outside the residence in hopes someone would hear the two arguing and call the police, as she did not have a working cell phone because Colgan had broken hers a few days prior.

The woman told officers Colgan had been “beating her up ‘for days’” and she had numerous injuries all over her body. At the hospital the woman was diagnosed with four broken ribs, a fractured jaw, and a punctured lung along with extensive bruising to her body.

Colgan was arrested June 12 at a Brainerd gas station. He is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $300,00 bail or bond without condition and with a domestic assault-no contact order in place. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 6.

Within the past 10 years, Colgan has domestic violence related convictions for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in 2014, third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015, terroristic threats in 2016 and felony domestic assault in 2017.