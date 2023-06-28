Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Brainerd man faces felony charges for assault with a machete

Jordan Christopher Colgan, 27, is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a machete June 11 at a Brainerd residence.

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd, MN.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

BRAINERD — A 27-year-old Brainerd man faces several felony assault charges following a June 11 incident in which he’s accused of beating a woman “for days.”

Jordan Christopher Colgan, 27, was charged June 14 in Crow Wing County District Court with serious felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, and felony domestic assault.

Jordan Colgan
Jordan Colgan
Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

According to court records, Colgan is accused of assaulting a woman June 11 at a Brainerd residence. When Brainerd Police officers arrived at the residence they found the woman had multiple bruises all over her body and blood coming from a cut on her face. Colgan had fled prior to officers arriving.

The woman told officers Colgan became upset when she tried to wake him up. He dragged her across the room by her hair, rubbed her face into the floor and at one point held a machete about 2 feet in length to her neck and threatened to cut her with it.

The woman said she was able to get outside the residence in hopes someone would hear the two arguing and call the police, as she did not have a working cell phone because Colgan had broken hers a few days prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman told officers Colgan had been “beating her up ‘for days’” and she had numerous injuries all over her body. At the hospital the woman was diagnosed with four broken ribs, a fractured jaw, and a punctured lung along with extensive bruising to her body.

Colgan was arrested June 12 at a Brainerd gas station. He is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $300,00 bail or bond without condition and with a domestic assault-no contact order in place. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 6.

Within the past 10 years, Colgan has domestic violence related convictions for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in 2014, third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015, terroristic threats in 2016 and felony domestic assault in 2017.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
June 26, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
June 26, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
073021.N.BD.Kayaks.jpg
Local
Summer is here: How to enjoy area lakes by boat, beach and paddleboard
June 27, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Katie Yaunick and her horse
June 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd fire fighters fighting Baxter fire.
Local
Fire destroys Baxter home, garage
June 26, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke