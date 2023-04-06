50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

How Sandra from Duluth won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

auto-renew-winner-article-image.jpg
Today at 2:47 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in Auto Renew, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Sandra from Duluth, Minn., is our latest winner. She enrolled in Auto Renew earlier this year and was entered into the drawing and won $500!

Auto Renew is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of Auto Renew? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-218-855-5897 or email us at memberservices@brainerddispatch.com.

What To Read Next
What does local news mean to the reporters who cover it?
News
Trust Week video: What does local news mean to the reporters who cover it?
April 06, 2023 09:12 AM
Reporters uphold local accountability
News
Trust Week video: Reporters uphold local accountability
April 05, 2023 11:02 AM
light-skinned woman with long blond hair smiles at table with microphones and notebooks
News
Journalists on the job: Daily work habits, what motivates them, and more
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Katie Rohman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040623-CO-reports-crappies.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Late season Crappie over limits
April 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
040523-fall-black-bear-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Bear hunt lottery applications available
April 05, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 6
April 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr