99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails

Who are the people being held in custody in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties?

north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
Denton L. Newman Jr
By Denton L. Newman Jr
February 06, 2023 10:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

What crimes are going on in North-central Minnesota? Who are the people being held in custody? Check the In-Custody lists - know what's going on!

County In-Custody Lists

Pick a county from those below and view the accused and the inmates being held in that Minnesota county jail.

crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
morrison-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
mille-lacs-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Mille Lacs County MN Jail In-Custody

cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
aitkin-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Aitkin County MN Jail In-Custody
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
todd-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Todd County MN Jail In-Custody
wadena-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Wadena County MN Jail In-Custody
itasca-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Itasca County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Itasca County jail in Grand Rapids, Minnesota
clearwater-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Clearwater County MN Jail In-Custody

The offense(s) listed may be the initial booking charge or an amended charge. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they guarantee a conviction of any/all charges listed. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Topics: IN-CUSTODY LISTINMATE LISTMINNESOTAPOLICECRIME AND COURTSCRIMEAITKIN COUNTY JAILBELTRAMI COUNTY JAILCASS COUNTY JAILCROW WING COUNTY JAILHUBBARD COUNTY JAILITASCA COUNTY JAILMILLE LACS COUNTY JAILMORRISON COUNTY JAILTODD COUNTY JAILWADENA COUNTY JAILCLEARWATER COUNTY JAILCASS COUNTY MN
Denton L. Newman Jr
By Denton L. Newman Jr
I've worked at the Brainerd Dispatch with numerous job titles since Dec. 7, 1983. Starting off as an Ad Designer and currently as Digital Editor. The Dispatch has been an interesting and challenging place to work these 30+ years. I was present and worked on the our web page when our original BrainerdDispatch.com website first went live on April 26, 1994.
What To Read Next
392190+twine1.jpg
News
World's Heaviest Ball of Twine ready for a big move
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the Highland, Wisconsin, home of creator James Frank Kotera, who died last month at age 75, 44 years after starting the big ball.
February 03, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A man in cold weather farm clothes stands at the end of a collapsed equipment shed, where a combine and semi-tractor trailer are still pinned.
News
Shed collapse from snow in central North Dakota was ‘kind of a disaster,’ but no one was hurt
Mike Clemens, a farmer from Wimbledon, North Dakota, was literally (and figuratively) “blown away,” when his equipment shed collapsed under a snow load.
January 16, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates
Three age groups are particularly vulnerable to depression - youth, pregnant or post-partum women, and the elderly. Photo illustration
Health
Northern Pines offers suicide prevention, Naloxone training
Free training in Deerwood on Jan. 18, 2023, by Northern Pines Mental Health for those interested in suicide prevention and substance abuse.
January 11, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An injured person holds a single-arm crutch in his left hand in order to stand up.
Local
Tri-County Health Care offers free walk-in sports injury clinic
The Tri-County Health Care Clinic in Wadena began a new free walk-in sports clinic after New Year's Day to better serve injured athletes in the area.
January 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report