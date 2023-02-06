In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
Who are the people being held in custody in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties?
We are part of The Trust Project.
What crimes are going on in North-central Minnesota? Who are the people being held in custody? Check the In-Custody lists - know what's going on!
County In-Custody Lists
Pick a county from those below and view the accused and the inmates being held in that Minnesota county jail.
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
Inmates in-custody in the Itasca County jail in Grand Rapids, Minnesota
The offense(s) listed may be the initial booking charge or an amended charge. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they guarantee a conviction of any/all charges listed. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the Highland, Wisconsin, home of creator James Frank Kotera, who died last month at age 75, 44 years after starting the big ball.
Mike Clemens, a farmer from Wimbledon, North Dakota, was literally (and figuratively) “blown away,” when his equipment shed collapsed under a snow load.
Free training in Deerwood on Jan. 18, 2023, by Northern Pines Mental Health for those interested in suicide prevention and substance abuse.
The Tri-County Health Care Clinic in Wadena began a new free walk-in sports clinic after New Year's Day to better serve injured athletes in the area.