Lakes Jam celebrates 10th anniversary festival at BIR

BRAINERD — Lakes Jam kicked off its 10-year anniversary at Brainerd International Raceway starting Wednesday, June 21, and event management anticipates record ticket sales for the third year in a row.

This year, headliners HARDY, Dustin Lynch and Skillet — the only group who returned by popular demand, according to the Lakes Jam website — are performing at the rock and country music festival.

To try and make Lakes Jam bigger and better each year, the festival added more stages over the years, as well as experiences like snowmobile races on the campground lake, lawn mower racing, poker tournaments and music bingo, which is new this year.

“If things are going easy, to me that means I’m not doing enough,” said general manager Ken Lacy. “I always want to make it better.”

The management team hired a marketing company last year, and it’s made a big difference business-wise, as well as being a big load off of his shoulders, Lacy said.

Also new this year is a “Lakes Jam” sign made of big metal letters, created for the event by one of its sponsors and serving as a photo opportunity in honor of its 10-year anniversary. Close to the sign are a couple of giant Adirondack chairs, painted by Jeff Davis Wednesday and Thursday.

Preparation for next year’s event is already underway, Lacy said. They plan to announce the headliners for 2024 Saturday.

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2024 are available and are being sold for reduced prices for those already at the festival who want to renew their tickets and campground sites, according to Lacy.

“A lot of campsite people want their campsite every year. … They care to a degree what the talent is, but they come here for the events, and we’ve always billed it as more than a music festival,” Lacy said.

“It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Jen Estrem, a self-proclaimed “worker bee” at the festival. “It’s way more streamlined than it ever has been … and it’s just nice to see people smiling, right?”

This year, the festival increased staff by about 30%, according to Lacy. That means more lines for checking tickets, and less wait time for people coming in to watch the shows.

In case of poor weather conditions moving into the weekend — rain is expected throughout the weekend — event management is prepared to set up more tents, which is similar to the precautions they are currently taking to handle the sun and heat. On Thursday, it reached 90 degrees.

Heat, dirt roads and a lot of all-terrain vehicle riders means a lot of kicked-up dust, but campers with water access used their sprinklers and hoses to dampen the roads. Others went a step further and set up hoses to spray at driver-level, which was met with delight and shock alike.

Some festival campers lounged in blow-up pools to beat the heat, like Shannon Mohs and Autumn Jacobson. For the last seven years, they've camped out in the same location, and every year they bring a pool. They used to sit on their corner lot by a stop sign and squirt their water pistols at ATV riders who didn’t stop, and most people enjoyed it, Mohs said, but security asked them to stand down.

Experiencing live music at a smaller venue is a big draw, Mohs said, with smaller crowds than other festivals. The combination of rock and country is another perk, Jacobson said.

“Live music is fun. I like live music. It’s a different experience than just listening to it on the radio,” Mohs said. “You hear a song that everybody wants to sing to, and you’re singing with people you don’t even know.”

But beyond that, it’s the people that keep bringing them back. When they return each year, they get to say hello to faces they recognize who are also camping in the reserved, full-service area that’s close to the main stage.

“It’s kind of fun to come back and see people you’ve seen before,” Jacobson said.

A yearly tradition they experience, usually on Fridays, is the same man sneaks up on their campsite and belly flops into the pool.

“It comes out of nowhere!” Mohs laughed. “Sometimes it’ll be when you’re lying down eyes closed, and then ‘Ahhhhhh!’”

In the festival’s first year, they had nine artists performing. The 2023 performance brings the total up to 193 acts over the decade, according to their website .

Despite the growth, Lakes Jam maintained its smaller-venue energy, Mohs said, but there have been noticeable changes over the years that make it a comfortable experience.

Staying at the campground has been altogether safe and accessible, said Scott Lorenz, who has driven up from Royalton with his wife Sue Oldakowski for Lakes Jam every year for the past eight years.

“Never had anything stolen or vandalized,” Lorenz said. “Everybody you run into is good people.”

Lorenz and Oldakowski are some of the campers who make use of the festival’s golf cart and ATV policy: purchase a pass, sign a waiver and bring it with you to the campgrounds. Moondance, a festival in Walker, does not allow small motorized vehicles, and some campers mentioned the rules as a perk to attending Lakes Jam.

Friday marked Jake Nelson’s third performance at Lakes Jam, having previously played in 2018 and 2022. He and his crew arrived Wednesday and plan to stay through the festival to make a weekend out of it.

A lot of bands on side stages play covers, but his band would like to squeeze in a few original songs for each set, he said.

“It’s kind of risky. … A lot of bands want to entertain people with songs they’ve heard,” Nelson said. “We’re trying to be a national act at some point. We can’t do that playing other people’s music. Unless you’re Hairball.”

Playing at Lakes Jam last year was a blast despite some technical issues, Nelson said, and he feels confident this year will go smoothly.

“It’s a good party. It’ll be packed tomorrow night, hopefully,” Nelson said.

