Volunteer water monitoring program hits 50 years

BRAINERD — 2023 marks the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s volunteer water monitoring program’s 50th year since it began at the University of Minnesota.

Since its inception, almost 10,000 volunteers have participated in the program by recording data on Minnesota’s water bodies, according to program specialist Waverly Reibel.

Twice a month during the summer, more than 1,100 volunteers measure water clarity in Minnesota’s lakes and streams. They also record observational data like recreational suitability, presence of algae and temperature. Volunteers who monitor streams record stream stages, or how high or low the water is with respect to a reference height, and whether the stream is dry.

Program volunteers complete a free, online training course that takes around 20 minutes, depending on reading speed, Reibel said.

The MCPA provides volunteers with a kit that includes a Secchi disk or tube, a folder with information about the program, a field guide containing reminders about the data collection process and thermometers, which are new as of the last few years. A Secchi disk is a circular disk. It is lowered into the water until it’s no longer visible, at which point the transparency of a body of water is measured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers pour water from Minnehaha Creek into a Secchi tube to measure water quality. Courtesy of Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

To monitor lakes, volunteers need their own watercraft to record data at the deepest part of the lake, but stream volunteers lower their Secchi tubes from a bridge or the shore. Lakes typically only have one volunteer, unless there are bays that require separate data collection.

Locations that need to be monitored have their own site ID numbers, and volunteers use GPS coordinates to return to the same location, minimizing gaps in data collection when there is a change of volunteers.

Volunteer data collection is the only information available about some bodies of water, but it also gives volunteers a reason to get outside and connect with the water, Reibel said.

Some volunteers have been with the program for more than 40 years.

“They’re just super passionate about the program and about the data they’re collecting, they’ve been doing it so long,” Reibel said.

The best days for going out on the lake are those that are sunny and have hardly any wind, said Steve Roepe, who has been a program volunteer for more than a decade. Ripples on the water make it difficult to accurately judge clarity with the Secchi disk.

Roepe monitors Nokay Lake east of Brainerd, and he said that its clarity jumped from 8 feet in May to 14 feet in late June after the runoff from Minnesota’s third snowiest winter entered the lake.

To get to the deepest part of the lake for the best measurements, Roepe uses a depth finder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Map of volunteer water monitoring sites in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Bolded triangles and Secchi circles signify bodies of water that require monitoring. Courtesy of Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

The program used to ask volunteers to go out between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. but recently opened up to any time when there is reasonable daylight, Roepe said.

Helping out with conservation efforts has filled the hours Roepe spent working at the fire department before he retired in 2004.

“If we don’t take down history now, we just won't ever have it,” Roepe said.

Previously, he participated in the Nokasippi Watershed Group for about five years, taking water samples, looking out for invasive species and advising those with lakefront property to preserve shorelines by keeping their lawns 3-5 feet from the water’s edge.

Roepe has also been contributing data to CoCoRaHs (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) since 2012, which includes observing weather conditions and reporting rainfall amounts daily regardless of whether there was any precipitation.

After summer ends, volunteers send their data to the MCPA, where it’s entered into the agency’s environmental database and is used to detect trends in water clarity over time. Volunteers can go online to see the data they submitted at https://webapp.pca.state.mn.us/vmp/stations .

Other MCPA staff can use the data when they assess or do reports on certain water bodies being up to state water quality standards. If water quality is poor, undertaking a restoration project is the responsibility of counties or Soil and Water Conservation districts.

A low clarity reading could mean excess sediment or algae in the water, affecting plants, insects, fish, and recreational opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCPA has tried to create a community for the volunteers by sending out a newsletter three times a year, which includes useful information and stories written by other volunteers, as well as a Facebook group with about 400 members.

During the offseason, the MPCA offers expert webinars in addition to sending out data sheets each spring. It hosted in-person social events each year prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns, Reibel said, and hope to resume soon.

Pictures, stories, and data from each year are compiled into a “ reflections yearbook ” available on the MPCA’s website, for both volunteers and the public to view.

The program is always in need of more volunteers, Reibel said, especially in less populated areas, or wherever there are “tons and tons” of lakes — like the Brainerd lakes area.

Volunteers can sign up through the MPCA’s website .

Read More by Hannah Ward





Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.