1 hurt after motorcycle collides with deer near Pillager

PILLAGER — A 68-year-old Holdingford man was injured Sunday, Aug. 20, after his motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 210 in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sylvan Township, east of Pillager. Screenshot / Google Maps

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:37 p.m. in Sylvan Township, east of Pillager. According to the report, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on the highway near 33rd Avenue when a deer crossed from the south and the motorcycle struck it.

The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Alan Eggerth, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

The state patrol reported Eggerth was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Pillager Fire Department and North Memorial Health.

