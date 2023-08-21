Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1 hurt after motorcycle collides with deer near Pillager

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sylvan Township, east of Pillager.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:55 PM

PILLAGER — A 68-year-old Holdingford man was injured Sunday, Aug. 20, after his motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 210 in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 4:37 p.m. in Sylvan Township, east of Pillager. According to the report, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on the highway near 33rd Avenue when a deer crossed from the south and the motorcycle struck it.

The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Alan Eggerth, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

The state patrol reported Eggerth was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Pillager Fire Department and North Memorial Health.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

