1 hurt after vehicle goes off road

BRAINERD — A 31-year-old Columbia Heights man crashed Tuesday, Jan. 3, after his vehicle went off the road near County Road 144 and Butternut Road in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:37 p.m. in Long Lake Township, east of Brainerd. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado truck went off the road and the driver was found sitting on a snow-bank, one-quarter mile north of where the vehicle was located.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Steven Cooper, was treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.