99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting

The shooting took place Sunday in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake.

Cass County Sheriff
Cass County Sheriff Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:22 PM

CASS LAKE — One person was injured and three people were arrested following a drive-by shooting early Sunday near Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech lake Tribal Police Department received several 911 calls about 5:57 a.m. Sunday, April 23, reporting weapon fire and a drive-by shooting at a residence, with one person possibly shot, in the area of 164th Street Northwest in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake, Sheriff Bryan Welk reported in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded and found two residences had been hit by weapon fire and an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While officers were on scene, Cass County Sheriff’s Dispatch received additional 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a possible shooting incident at a multi-unit housing facility in the city of Cass Lake. Through the investigation and the 911 caller’s information, a suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle was located leaving the area and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star Lane Northwest and came to a stop. Three occupants fled from the vehicle. With the assistance of a Beltrami County K-9 Unit, all three occupants — two adult males and a juvenile male — were taken into custody and firearms were recovered.

At the second reported shooting incident, the investigation found no shots were fired but entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welk reported “due to multiple agencies quickly responding and working together, a successful and safe outcome was achieved and there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Assisting at the scene and with the ongoing investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Formal charges are pending and no other information is available for release at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
4290544+0616_fire-truck.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to crash on Pine Beach Road
April 23, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
010521.N.BD.Recycling1.jpg
Local
Landfill disposal guide provides information, coupon for recycling in Crow Wing County
April 23, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Crosslake meeting rescheduled
April 23, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A wild bergamot plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: You can get ready now for the return of hummingbirds in May
April 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ellen Fussy coaches during a tennis meet April 24, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Athletics: Hall of fame becomes family affair for Fussys
April 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd assistant track coach David Herath
Prep
Athletics: Herath creates a hall of fame environment
April 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop