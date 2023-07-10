Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1-year-old found dead in Little Falls home

The Little Falls Police Department responded to the incident, reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, July 6, on the 400 block of Third Street Northeast.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 1-year-old child died Thursday, July 6, after they were found unresponsive at a home in Little Falls.

The Little Falls Police Department responded to the incident, reported at 9:23 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Street Northeast. When officers arrived, they found the child was not breathing and had no pulse, the report said.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the child to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, where the child was pronounced dead.

The Little Falls Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

