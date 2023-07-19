6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
12-year-old investigated for fire at church in Elmdale

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire in Elmdale, reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale was damaged by a fire Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:32 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 12-year-old boy is being investigated for a fire at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Highway 238 in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire in Elmdale, reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and according to the report, when deputies arrived there was smoke coming from the back corner of the church.

1/3: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale was damaged by a fire Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
2/3: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale was damaged by a fire Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
3/3: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale was damaged by a fire Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The Upsala Fire Department,along with mutual aid from Bowlus Fire Department, responded and was able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the church. Elmdale is between Bowlus and Upsala, about 16 miles southwest of Little Falls.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with this active investigation.

St. Edwards Catholic Church ,on Highway 238 in Elmdale in Morrison County, sustained fire damage Tuesday, July 18, 2023. <br/><br/><br/>
By Dispatch staff report
