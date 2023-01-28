13-year-old wins Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

NISSWA — It might be a while before the grand prize truck from this year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza sees many miles.

That’s because its winner is just 13 years old.

Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos took home the top prize at the 33rd annual ice fishing tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, reeling in a 9.45-pound walleye on Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay. Padrnos’ fish was nearly 4 pounds larger than the 5.67-pound walleye in second.

The only word he had to describe his win was “awesome.”

“I was fishing in about 55 feet of water, and I had a Tungsten Jig on, so I was thinking it was like a tullibee or something because I had a wax worm on with 2 pound test line,” Padrnos said, recounting his winning catch after the tournament. “So I just pulled up to it, and I started jigging it in front of it, and it bit it and as soon as I set the hook it just started pulling the drag, so I knew it was pretty big.”

This year’s tournament was the second for Padrnos but the first time he caught a fish. With the choice between a Chevrolet and a Ford pickup truck as his grand prize, Padrnos proudly proclaimed he would take the Ford.

But what will happen to the truck over the next three years until the teen can get his driver’s license is anyone’s guess.

“I have no clue,” Padrnos said. “... We’ll have to figure that out later.”

Temperatures hovered in the single digits as thousands of anglers took to the ice for the charitable fishing contest, which benefits various nonprofit organizations.

