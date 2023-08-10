Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Pine Terrace Resort, 35101 Pine Terrace Road.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:02 AM

CROSSLAKE — A 14-year-old boy died Wednesday, Aug. 9, after he fell in Star Lake while paddleboarding in Ideal Township, west of Crosslake.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 8:14 p.m., at Pine Terrace Resort, 35101 Pine Terrace Road. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of a missing boy who was last seen paddleboarding on the lake.

According to witnesses, the boy never resurfaced after falling off the paddleboard and into the water.

The boy was pulled from the water by individuals at the resort. Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name is being withheld pending family notification. He and his family were staying at the resort and are from out of state.

Assisting at the scene were the Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care.

By Dispatch staff report
