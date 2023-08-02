15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location

BRAINERD— Looking to make it easier for patrons to participate, Brainerd’s 15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has moved locations and will take place during the week.

W﻿alk-a-mile in her shoes originated as a men's march to take a stand and bring awareness to violence against women and children. Funds raised go to support the Sexual Assault Services program which services Crow Wing County along with parts of Cass and Aitkin counties.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, next to Crow Wing County Jail and Courthouse parking lot on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Heidi Fairchild, program manager at Sexual Assault Services, talks Thursday, July 27, 2023, about the upcoming 15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Although the walk started as a walk to end violence against women, Heidi Fairchild, program manager at Sexual Assault Services, said they walk for everybody as they serve victims of any gender or sexual identity.

“It's just a big fun event because there are many men that do come and walk in heels, some of our law enforcement come and wear heels, some wear flip flops,” Fairchild said. “You don't have to wear heels. But it's a fun event to raise awareness and of course to raise funds for sexual assault services in our community.”

Fairchild said they moved the event from a weekend day to a weekday to make it easier for participants to swing into the event after they get off work. They also hope putting it downtown will make it easier for all those who want to come and bring the family.

“We will have hot dogs, chips and pop for $3,” Fairchild said. “So it's a cheap dinner for the family. Face painting for the kids and we have a DJ out there also.”

Fairchild said they have plenty of shoes to use for those who don't have any heels and want to borrow some.

Trophies for this year's participants include most funds raised, largest team, fanciest footwear, wackiest walk wear, best strut, highest heels, hairiest legs, along with youngest and oldest participants.

For those looking to participate in the event, registration currently is $20 . Registration at the event is $25 and children age 17 and younger walk for free. The silent auction starts around 5:30 p.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .