News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Feb. 11

Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event. There is no admission charge or registration required.

A woman stands in a soil health tunnel exhibit.
A highlight of the Feb. 11 Back to Basics sustainable living event will be the Natural Resource Conservation Services’ 20-foot soil health tunnel to explore what makes healthy soil.
Contributed / USDA and NRCS-MN
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education are hosting the 17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School.

Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event. There is no admission charge or registration required to attend the morning keynote address and the all-day vendor/exhibitor fair.

Carrie Jennings, a geologist with the Freshwater Society of Minnesota will present the keynote.

“We are excited to have Dr. Jennings kick-off the day by sharing her insights on water quality in our region. Her experience and expertise are sure to enthrall and inform,” said Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson in a news release.

The Back to Basics vendor/exhibitor fair is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be over 50 booths of sustainably themed vendors. People will be able to chat with vendors while stocking up on handmade and locally sourced foods, home décor, clothing, and more. A highlight for this year will be the Natural Resource Conservation Services’ 20-foot soil health tunnel to explore what makes healthy soil.

“The response from vendors/exhibitors tells me it’s going to be a great event,” Michelle Hoefs, one of the primary event coordinators, said in the news release. “We have a blast every year, but this year we are very excited to be back in person.”

For more information, go to www.happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics .

