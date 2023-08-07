Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
19-year-old dies in rollover crash near Upsala

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 3:24 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, through a cellphone crash alert in Elmdale Township, east of Upsala.

Today at 2:01 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 19-year-old Freeport man died Friday, Aug. 4, after his vehicle rolled on 30th Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the vehicle as Hayden Edstrom, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. through a cellphone crash alert in Elmdale Township, east of Upsala. According to the report, the Buick Regal was westbound on 30th Street near Dairy Road when it entered the ditch on the south side of the road, traveling approximately 100 yards in the ditch before driving back on the roadway, crossing both lanes of traffic and eventually rolling in the north ditch, just west of Dairy Road, before coming to a stop.

30th Street and Dairy Road in Elmdale Township.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found a single occupant who was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Life-saving measures were performed on the driver but were unsuccessful.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Hayden during this difficult time,” said Shawn Larsen, Morrison County Sheriff, in the news release. “We express our gratitude to all the emergency personnel who responded to this scene. Their commitment to serving the community, even in the face of adversity, is commendable and deeply appreciated.”

Assisting at the scene were the Upsala First Response Team, Upsala Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
