1st students graduate from new Lincoln Education Center

BRAINERD — A shout of “Let’s do this!” rang out through the gym at Lincoln Education Center as Principal Amy Jordan took to the microphone Wednesday, May 31.

Pomp and Circumstance sounded through the building for the first time, as the first group of graduates received their diplomas at the newly remodeled building.

Fourteen students in the ATLAS program — Area Transition Learning and Skills — celebrated their graduation Wednesday.

“This year — like last year — we have had many changes,” Jordan said to the crowd gathered. “To be honest, this group of students and staff deserve a celebration just for enduring all the changes the last two to three years have thrown at them. They have become experts in change and flexibility.”

The original Lincoln Education Center sat on South Sixth Street but was demolished as the result of the 2018 Brainerd Public Schools referendum. The special education facility moved to the building on the south campus of Brainerd High School, which previously housed high school freshmen. The new Lincoln was dedicated last November and welcomed its first graduates Wednesday.

The ATLAS program offers special education services to students ages 18-21 who graduated high school and are now working to transition into post-education life.

“I feel excited,” graduate Natalie Birr said after the ceremony. “It’s an amazing program that helps individuals on the spectrum of disability achieve their goals of living independently or just simply getting a job or learning how to cook for themselves — all these amazing things that they don’t teach you in high school anymore, and I honestly think that it’s such a shame. But it’s amazing that this amazing group of teachers came together and decided, ‘Let’s make this work. These kids need it.’”

1 / 3: Graduates Savanah Gammon (front left), Natalie Birr (front right) and Tate Boelter (back center) pose with loved ones before their graduation ceremony from the ATLAS program at Lincoln Edcuation Center Wednesday, May 31, 2023. 2 / 3: Sarah Heitkotter receives her diploma from the Lincoln Education Center's ATLAS program from teacher Teresa Christiansen Wednesday, May 31, 2023. 3 / 3: Dave and Becky Meyer take photos of son Noah Meyer after his graduation from the Lincoln Education Center's ATLAS program Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Four teachers and numerous support staff work to help the 45 students in the program achieve their various goals.

“Every student has different goals, and it’s our job here to help them work towards achieving them. It is always so exciting to see the students reach their goals throughout the school year,” teacher Kati Reynolds said.

Over the course of the year, ATLAS students obtained learner’s permits and jobs, moved into new living situations, committed to furthering their education at Central Lakes College and completed volunteer and work-based learning programs at various local businesses.

Birr has a job as a teacher's aide at Stepping Stones Childcare Learning Center, while Savanah Gammon works at two places in Crosslake — the Log Church and Dollar General — and Tate Boelter works for Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m feeling good,” Boelter said Wednesday. “I just can’t believe it’s already done. Three years go by fast when you’re in a program like this. It’s a good program.”

And it’s one that means a lot for both students and staff members.

“When we spend each school day together, all day long, it is natural that we start to feel like a family,” Reynolds said in her speech. “And like all families, we have our ups and we have our downs. If it weren’t for those hard and challenging times to learn from and build off of, we wouldn’t be able to be here today to celebrate the success of these students.”

Those successes were evident Wednesday, through the smiles, laughs, cheers and tears coming from both audience members and graduates during the ceremony.

A slideshow displayed photos of students and their teachers throughout the year — working in the classroom, playing on the playground and having fun, and school outings. Shouts of, “Hey, that’s me!” elicited smiles and laughter as the pictures flashed on the screen.

The photos served as a reminder of the good times ATLAS students had during the past year, the new things they tried and the work they put in to receive their diplomas

“Each graduate has grown incredibly,” teacher Teresa Christiansen said. “Each graduate has made tremendous progress toward their goals of increasing independence and success. It has been an honor and a privilege to be their teachers.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .