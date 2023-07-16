2 boys recognized for saving life of Pillager crash victim

PILLAGER — The instinct of running toward the unknown to help is something that cannot be trained.

That sentiment was repeated multiple times Thursday, July 13, at the Pillager Fire Hall as 14-year-old Tallen Hansen and 12-year-old Logan Hansen were recognized for their lifesaving actions after a 19-year-old man was injured last weekend when his vehicle went off the road and struck a set of trees on Upper Sylvan Road Southwest in Cass County.

Logan and Tallen Hansen were staying at their grandfather’s house Saturday, July 8, on Upper Sylvan Road in Sylvan Township when they heard the crash.

“We just saw him speeding past our house and we heard him hit the trees,” Logan Hansen said. Both Tallen Hansen and Logan Hansen ran to the crash to find a badly crumpled truck with someone still inside.

1 / 3: Tallen Hansen and Logan Hansen receive recognition for helping to save a life Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Pillager Fire Department. 2 / 3: Tallen and Logan Hansen get a hug from their dad, David Hansen, and grandpa, Steven Hansen, Thursday, July 13, 2023, after being recognized for their lifesaving actions. 3 / 3: Standing between dad David Hansen, left, and grandpa Steven Hansen, far right, Tallen Hansen and Logan Hansen receive recognition for helping to save a life Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Pillager Fire Department.

Calling 911, the dispatcher needed an address so the boys ran back to their grandpa’s house to get it and then Tallen ran back to the truck to render aid to the driver. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue Chief Greg Ringler said his department responded to the crash at 11:21 p.m. northeast of Pillager.

Tallen said he got into the back of the badly mangled truck and found the man with his head leaning forward and gurgling blood. He took off his favorite shirt to stop the bleeding while holding the man’s head back, opening his airway, and keeping his neck still and supported.

“When they saw something was wrong they put themselves in a spot that more than likely changed the outcome of that young man's life,” said Alex Brown, a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who also responded to the crash. “When we got the call, we heard that he's making gurgling noises and those sorts of things. When we hear those things, we generally don't associate that with somebody who is still alive.

“When we got there, Tallen was in the backseat there holding his head back, just the way that you’re supposed to. If he was leaning forward … I guarantee that young man is still able to breathe today because of Logan and Tallen’s actions that night.”

Tallen Hansen, right, shakes hands with Alex Brown, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy, Thursday, July 13, 2023, as both he and his brother were recognized for their lifesaving actions. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

With Tallen in the backseat supporting the man's head and keeping his airway open, deputies Brown and David Donner were able to start the process of extraction before Pillager Area Fire and Rescue arrived.

“When we got on scene, there was Tallen, doing c-spine in the back of the truck, and we started our process of extrication,” Ringler said. “Fourteen years old, I asked him, ‘Where did you see this, how did you know this, did you learn this?’ He shrugged his shoulders, ‘I don't know, it seemed like common sense to me. He was bleeding and gurgling, he couldn't breathe, so I lifted his head up and held it up.’”

According to the Journal of Spinal Surgery , c-spine immobilization is a cornerstone of spinal injury management where patients with a suspected cervical spine injury are immobilized in a neutral position, based on the head and trunk resting on a flat surface.

What they did that night made the difference between life and death that night, Ringler said. The desire to help others is in some of us more than others, he said before calling both boys forward to be recognized.

Tallen Hansen, left, and Logan Hansen receive certificates of recognition from Pillager Fire Chief Greg Ringler on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Pillager Fire Department. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I couldn't be prouder,” said David Hansen, the boy's father. “I’m very happy they were there to help that night. I can't believe they did what they did.”

Ringler said it took first responders 28 minutes to extricate the man from the vehicle. He was then transported to a hospital by North Memorial Health Air Care.

While the 19-year-old man is still recovering from his injuries, a group of friends and family came to the ceremony to thank the boys and the first responders because the night could have ended differently, but declined to comment further.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .