99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 Cass County snowmobile crashes result in fatality, serious injury

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the fatal crash at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street Southwest in Byron Township near Staples.

Cass County Sheriff
Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 04:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — Two snowmobile crashes Saturday, Feb. 4, in Cass County resulted in a fatality and a serious injury.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported a 65-year-old Staples man died after the track on the 2007 Yamaha snowmobile he rode became dislodged, causing the machine to crash and man to be ejected.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the crash at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street Southwest in Byron Township near Staples. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene and found family and bystanders performing CPR on the victim. Deputies and emergency medical services personnel immediately continued medical aid, the sheriff’s office reported, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. An autopsy was scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remained under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Motley Fire & Rescue, Staples Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care.

Earlier Saturday, a snowmobile crash in Homebook Township near Nisswa resulted in serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. reporting the crash on the Snoflea Snowmobile Trail. Deputies and first responders arrived near the scene and used tracked rescue vehicles to access the area.

Deputies learned a 49-year-old Coon Rapids woman was operating a 2020 Polaris Indy rental snowmobile with a 15-year-old Coon Rapids boy as the rear passenger. The snowmobile left the trail on a curve and struck a tree, causing the rider and passenger to be ejected from the machine.

The boy was transported via helicopter to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries and the woman was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with unknown injuries. Both wore helmets at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Pillager Fire & Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care.

Related Topics: STAPLESNISSWACASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICECASS COUNTY MNCRASHESACCIDENTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People cleaning up a snow-covered trail
Local
Walz authorizes disaster assistance for several counties, including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing
From Dec. 13-16, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis counties experienced significant damage caused by severe snowstorms and wind.
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The cover of a magazine showing a pilot flying in his airplane.
Local
Brainerd pilot’s aircraft featured on cover of national aviation magazine
Zach Jackson’s aircraft is based on the Piper J-3 Cub, a popular light aircraft manufactured from 1938 to 1947. Jackson chose to build his own rather than restore one
February 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People pose for a photo during a donation presentation in Cass County.
Local
Lakes Area Heroes makes donation to family of Cass County Sheriff’s deputy
The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing.
February 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BrainerdDispatchNews.JPG
Local
Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language event planned for Feb. 13
Chato Gonzales will help us understand this renewed interest and give an overview about what is involved in making Ojibwe a teachable language.
February 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report