2 hurt in collision in Garrison

GARRISON — The drivers of two vehicles were injured after a collision Monday, June 26, on Highway 169 in Garrison.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 10:02 a.m. near Pike Avenue in Garrison. The driver of a Ford Econoline, Wilma Haverkorn, 74, Marble, was northbound on Highway 169 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a Buick Enclave driven by Donna Patnode, 64, Elder, South Dakota.

Read more





Haverkorn suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Patnode also suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin for treatment.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Garrison Fire Department.