2 hurt in collision in Garrison

GARRISON โ€” The drivers of two vehicles were injured after a collision Monday, June 26, on Highway 169 in Garrison.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 10:02 a.m. near Pike Avenue in Garrison. The driver of a Ford Econoline, Wilma Haverkorn, 74, Marble, was northbound on Highway 169 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a Buick Enclave driven by Donna Patnode, 64, Elder, South Dakota.

Haverkorn suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Patnode also suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin for treatment.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was the Crow Wing County Sheriffโ€™s Office and Garrison Fire Department.