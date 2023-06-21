2 injured after motorcycle collides with deer

LITTLE FALLS — A 54-year-old Sauk Rapids man and his 12-year-old passenger were injured Monday, June 19, after their motorcycle struck a deer on Great River Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:21 p.m. in Swan River Township, south of Little Falls. According to the report, they were southbound on Great River Road, south of 95th Street, when they struck a deer.

The driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Forsberg Brown, and his passenger were transported by private vehicle to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.