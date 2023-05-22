2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash

ONAMIA — Two people were injured Saturday, May 20, after their vehicles collided on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:51 a.m. in Dailey Township, south of Onamia. According to the report, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was attempting to cross Highway 169 at 300th Street when it failed to yield to a southbound 2019 Chevy Equinox and the vehicles made contact.

The driver of the Jeep, Darline Joy Molde, 83, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mille Lacs Health System-Onamia. The driver of the Chevy, Jordin Leta Graham, 50, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Onamia Fire Department.

