2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash

ONAMIA — Two people were injured Saturday, May 20, after their vehicles collided on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:51 a.m. in Dailey Township, south of Onamia. According to the report, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was attempting to cross Highway 169 at 300th Street when it failed to yield to a southbound 2019 Chevy Equinox and the vehicles made contact.
The driver of the Jeep, Darline Joy Molde, 83, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mille Lacs Health System-Onamia. The driver of the Chevy, Jordin Leta Graham, 50, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Onamia Fire Department.
