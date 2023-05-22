99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in Dailey Township, south of Onamia.

Minnesota State Patrol patch.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:50 PM

ONAMIA — Two people were injured Saturday, May 20, after their vehicles collided on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:51 a.m. in Dailey Township, south of Onamia. According to the report, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was attempting to cross Highway 169 at 300th Street when it failed to yield to a southbound 2019 Chevy Equinox and the vehicles made contact.

Read more

The driver of the Jeep, Darline Joy Molde, 83, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mille Lacs Health System-Onamia. The driver of the Chevy, Jordin Leta Graham, 50, of Mille Lacs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Onamia Fire Department.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Teen runs to bring awareness to sex trafficking
May 22, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Local
Baxter bike trip
May 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Isaac Martin - Fine Arts Student
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior falls in love with choral music
May 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Trucks drive along the highway.
Local
It should be a busy summer on Brainerd area roadways
May 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
The boardwalk at Milford Mine Memorial Park.
Local
Milford Mine park may expand, add features
May 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC hosts annual truck show, meat cutting and culinary expo
May 21, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A vacant business on Washington Street in Brainerd.
Business
UPDATED: Dunkin’ Donuts looks at new site in Brainerd
May 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson