2 juveniles arrested in connection to Cass County shooting

CASS LAKE — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday, March 30, after they shot at a vehicle on 164th Street Northwest in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 11:06 a.m. in Pike Bay Township, north of Cass Lake. According to the report, two juvenile males were traveling in a vehicle on 164th Street Northwest, west of 61st Avenue Northwest when they encountered two males on the roadway. The males in the vehicle were shot at several times, with several rounds striking the vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Law enforcement immediately set up a perimeter and began to search for the two suspects, who reportedly fled the area on foot. After extensive searching of a large wooded area utilizing numerous officers, a K-9 team, drone teams, tracked all-terrain vehicle, and snowmobiles, both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into the shooting indicated the juveniles were known to each other. Two weapons were recovered, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk told the Dispatch. Welk declined to comment further on the incident as it is currently under investigation.

The two 15-year-old boys are at a Juvenile Detention Facility pending formal charges.

During the incident, nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe offices and facilities, the Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation and put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.

Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

