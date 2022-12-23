Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.

car crash illustration
Contributed
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
LITTLE FALLS — A 63-year-old Little Falls woman was injured Friday, Dec. 23, after her vehicle collided broadside by a semitractor-trailer on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls. According to the report, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was eastbound on the highway when it lost control on the icy highway, crossed the center median, hit a snowbank and was struck by a 2022 Kenworth Tractor near the intersection of 93rd Street.

The driver of the Chevy, Deborah Connie Wippler, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Truck driver Daniel Scott Lerol, 62, of Goodridge, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

