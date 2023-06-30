Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting opens July 1

Vote daily for your favorites

Erickson, Matt
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

Voting in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest begins Saturday, July 1, and will remain open through July 31.

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to see a complete list of nominees and vote for your favorites. Bookmark the voting site and visit daily to cast your votes.

Voting is open to one vote per category per day, with 105 categories this year.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
