News Local

2023 Crow Wing County Fair winners announced

Winners chosen from thousands of entrants, fair officials said.

Crow Wing County fair scenes.
4-Her Natalie Lust watches her rabbit Mr. Bake Sale smell the reserve champion ribbon she just won Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the 4-H Rabbit show during the Crow Wing County Fair.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:45 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Fair officials have released the list of winners, champions and reserve champions from the recently completed Crow Wing County Fair, which took place Aug. 1-5 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

Youth Arts

Sweepstakes Winner: Jenna Bogart

Pre-School: Grand Champion, Theia Anderson; Reserve Champion, River Radniecki

Kindergarten: Grand Champion, Anika Donatelle; Reserve Champion, Noah Hedlund

First Grade: Grand Champion, Valentine Ready; Reserve champion, Ashley Larkin

Second Grade: Grand Champion, Jenna Bogart; Reserve Champion, Ruby Hagen

Third Grade: Grand Champion, Cooper Miller; Reserve Champion, Caleb Donatelle

Fourth Grade: Grand Champion, Macy Wooden; Reserve Champion, Penelope Stunek

Fifth Grade: Grand Champion, Jack Porter; Reserve Champion, Mariah Plemel

Sixth Grade: Grand Champion, Madison West; Reserve Champion, Mason Malloy

Seventh Grade: Grand Champion, Riley Dorschner; Reserve Champion, Natalie Lust

Eighth Grade: Grand Champion, Arenda Fuller; Reserve Champion, Lillian Drews

Fine Arts Department

Best of Show: Becky Sander

Sweepstakes and Cub Food Gift Card Baking: Sarah Dorschner

Sweepstakes Winner and Champion Homemaking Crafts: Molly Schultz

Sweepstakes and Grand Champion Quilts: Cheryl Lee

Photography

Sweepstake Winner: Nicole Marks

Grand Champion: Grace Porter

Reserve Champion: Molly Schultz

Horticulture

Best of Show Overall: Adult, Sharon Bodie; Youth, Kylee Nelson

Sweepstakes: Flowers, Gloria Sticha; Fruits and Vegetables, Olivia Allord; Field Crops, Marian Durham

Dairy

Overall Champion: Marcella Caughey

Beef

Overall Champion: Austin McAllister

Sheep

Overall Champion: Levi Raddatz

Goats

Overall Champion: Alicia Moe

Swine

Overall Champion: Isabelle Smude

Llama/Alpaca

Champion: Heather Becker

Poultry

Best of Show: Kati Hanson

Grand Champion: Chase Larson

Reserve Champion: Kenzee Larson

Rabbits

Grand Champion: Christopher Bock

Reserve Champion: Christy Odden

By Dispatch staff report
