2023 Crow Wing County Fair winners announced
Winners chosen from thousands of entrants, fair officials said.
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Fair officials have released the list of winners, champions and reserve champions from the recently completed Crow Wing County Fair, which took place Aug. 1-5 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
Youth Arts
Sweepstakes Winner: Jenna Bogart
Pre-School: Grand Champion, Theia Anderson; Reserve Champion, River Radniecki
Kindergarten: Grand Champion, Anika Donatelle; Reserve Champion, Noah Hedlund
First Grade: Grand Champion, Valentine Ready; Reserve champion, Ashley Larkin
Second Grade: Grand Champion, Jenna Bogart; Reserve Champion, Ruby Hagen
Third Grade: Grand Champion, Cooper Miller; Reserve Champion, Caleb Donatelle
Fourth Grade: Grand Champion, Macy Wooden; Reserve Champion, Penelope Stunek
Fifth Grade: Grand Champion, Jack Porter; Reserve Champion, Mariah Plemel
Sixth Grade: Grand Champion, Madison West; Reserve Champion, Mason Malloy
Seventh Grade: Grand Champion, Riley Dorschner; Reserve Champion, Natalie Lust
Eighth Grade: Grand Champion, Arenda Fuller; Reserve Champion, Lillian Drews
Fine Arts Department
Best of Show: Becky Sander
Sweepstakes and Cub Food Gift Card Baking: Sarah Dorschner
Sweepstakes Winner and Champion Homemaking Crafts: Molly Schultz
Sweepstakes and Grand Champion Quilts: Cheryl Lee
Photography
Sweepstake Winner: Nicole Marks
Grand Champion: Grace Porter
Reserve Champion: Molly Schultz
Horticulture
Best of Show Overall: Adult, Sharon Bodie; Youth, Kylee Nelson
Sweepstakes: Flowers, Gloria Sticha; Fruits and Vegetables, Olivia Allord; Field Crops, Marian Durham
Dairy
Overall Champion: Marcella Caughey
Beef
Overall Champion: Austin McAllister
Sheep
Overall Champion: Levi Raddatz
Goats
Overall Champion: Alicia Moe
Swine
Overall Champion: Isabelle Smude
Llama/Alpaca
Champion: Heather Becker
Poultry
Best of Show: Kati Hanson
Grand Champion: Chase Larson
Reserve Champion: Kenzee Larson
Rabbits
Grand Champion: Christopher Bock
Reserve Champion: Christy Odden
