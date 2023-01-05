99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2023 Great American Think-Off question released

The Great American Think-Off is an exhibition of "civil disagreement between powerful ideas." The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center sponsors the annual philosophy contest.

News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has announced the 2023 Great American Think-Off question: Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?

The Great American Think-Off is "an exhibition of civil disagreement between powerful ideas being explored by everyday people," according to a news release by the event organizers.

Answer the question in 750 words or less by April 1 by visiting www.kulcher.org/think-off/submit-your-essay , by email to info@kulcher.org or by mail to NYMRCC, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567. (Mailed submissions must be postmarked by April 1, and electronic submissions are preferred.)

Four finalists will be announced May 1, and each will receive $500 plus travel expenses, along with the chance to win the title of America's Greatest Thinker at the 30th annual debate June 10 in New York Mills.

Related Topics: NEW YORK MILLSTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
scale-diet-fat-health-53404.jpeg
Health
Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services
Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.
January 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Snowstorm swipes lakes region
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A house dressed for the holidays in a snowstorm
Local
Weather Drawing: Let it snow
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 05, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Gretchen Owen
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke