2023 Great American Think-Off question released

NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has announced the 2023 Great American Think-Off question: Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?

The Great American Think-Off is "an exhibition of civil disagreement between powerful ideas being explored by everyday people," according to a news release by the event organizers.

Answer the question in 750 words or less by April 1 by visiting www.kulcher.org/think-off/submit-your-essay , by email to info@kulcher.org or by mail to NYMRCC, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567. (Mailed submissions must be postmarked by April 1, and electronic submissions are preferred.)

Four finalists will be announced May 1, and each will receive $500 plus travel expenses, along with the chance to win the title of America's Greatest Thinker at the 30th annual debate June 10 in New York Mills.