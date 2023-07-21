250 square feet of happiness at Triangle Drive-In Treats

BRAINERD — The iconic Mill Avenue ice cream joint, Triangle Drive-In Treats, celebrated its 60th anniversary this past week.

The celebration ran Monday through Friday and offered people $1.60 cones all week with specials each day as a way for owners to show the community they were grateful for all the support and patronage they had received.

Owners Tony Grant and Carri Grant said they were welcomed with open arms by the community after taking the business over in April 2020.

Tony Grant, left, and Carri Grant, owners of Triangle Drive-In Treats talk about the 60th anniversary and what owning a piece of Brainerd nostalgia is like, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“Pretty much, (I) just wanted to try a new adventure, made a couple phone calls, and here we are six months later going strong,” Tony Grant told the Dispatch in 2020 .

Taking the adventure in stride as they learned about running a successful ice cream business, Tony Grant said he thought working with teenagers would be one of the hardest parts about the job, but it has been one of the most rewarding. Listening to their stories and helping them through life is one of the things which make this job that much more meaningful, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their kids all graduated from high school, Carri Grant said she is running the day-to-day operations during her summer break before she goes back to school herself.

“I'm going back to school for elementary education,” Carri Grant said. “Something I've been wanting to do my whole life.”

Though, Carri Grant noted, there will be some double dipping as summer break from college does not cover Triangle’s whole season from May to September.

Read more







Ice cream at Triangle is something that runs in Carrie Grant’s family.

“My mom worked here when I was growing up for a while, my sister worked here and a couple of my friends worked here,” Carri Grant said. “I would always come and see them here.”

Merfield Obeidzinski, left, holds her daughter Hallie Obeidzinski while she enjoys the good stuff Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Triangle Drive-In Treats. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

For the Grants, Triangle is not talked about as a job but as an adventure they are more than thrilled to be on.

Also not looking at Triangle as a dreaded job is 15-year-old Tucker Berry, who said the owners are compassionate people who make it fun to work there. It was Berry’s first job — as is true for many others who stop in and talk with the new owners.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“A lot of people will show up and be like, ‘This was my first job. I worked here when I was 15 years old and it was awesome,’” Carri Grant said. “Then they would tell me about the buildings that were around here before.”

The nostalgia around Triangle being many Brainerd resident's first job has remained constant over the years as past owners told the Dispatch in 1999 .

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never knew how much this place meant to people. There's a lot of history here," Kim Johnson said in 1999. "There are so many people who say they worked here 20 years ago or 30 years ago."

Dee Imgrund, stopped in just after they opened Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to grab an ice cream tattoo and a scoop. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Dee Imgrund stopped in just after they opened Wednesday and grabbed one of her favorite treats. She has been coming to Triangle for almost 60 years. She said the ice cream and the awesome owners have kept her coming back.

Making memories at the Triangle is one thing that makes the place amazing, Carri Grant said.

“My favorite thing about the Triangle is seeing all the kids when they have ice cream dripping down their face and they're all messy and I'm like that, that's awesome.”

The Grants said they wanted to thank all their customers and the community for their continued support of Triangle Drive-In Treats. They also plan to make a donation to the Relationship Safety Alliance and, as of Thursday, had around $300 to donate.

“Customers, they are really amazing people and they keep coming back,” Carri Grant said. “They always thank us for being here, but we wouldn't be here without them. So we thank them for coming here because we won't be able to keep this place running if it wasn't for them.”

1 / 6: Luka Roth, 3, does not have a care in the world Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as he digs into some soft serve at Triangle Drive-In Treats. 2 / 6: Letters from the community thanking Triangle Drive-In Treats for their ice cream. 3 / 6: Merfield Obeidzinski, left, holds her daughter Hallie Obeidzinski while she enjoys the good stuff Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Triangle Drive-In Treats. 4 / 6: Dee Imgrund, stopped in just after they opened Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to grab an ice cream tattoo and a scoop. 5 / 6: Triangle Drive-In Treats Wednesday, July 19, 2023, on Mill Avenue in Brainerd. 6 / 6: Tony Grant, left, and Carri Grant, owners of Triangle Drive-In Treats talk about the 60th anniversary and what owning a piece of Brainerd nostalgia is like, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .