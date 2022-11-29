29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse set for Dec. 1-2

BRAINERD — The 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse will be Thursday, Dec. 1, through noon, Dec. 2.

The Radiothon will be broadcast live from Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

To make a pledge by phone, call 218-454-1584 or pledge online at tinyurl.com/yck34r8x .

The Radiothon auction has moved to www.32auctions.com/radiothonbrainerd2022 in keeping with COVID-19 protocols and the need to stay safe and socially distant.

Instead of calling the auction line to place a bid, place bids online.

For questions about the auction, call the auction line at 218-454-1589.