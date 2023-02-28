99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
2nd Annual Skate with a Cop

Skate with a cop during the free community event.

Skaters circle around an officer and McGruff the Crime Dog.
Craig Katzenberger from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and McGruff the Crime Dog stand amid skaters in March 2022, during the first Skate with a Cop event.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
February 28, 2023 09:25 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the 2nd Annual Skate with a Cop event 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.

“Last year, one of our deputies had the idea of the skate with cop event,” said Lt. Craig Katzenberger, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. “We had well over 100 people show up (last year), so we thought we would continue it and do it again.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to skate with local law enforcement officers from across Crow Wing County. McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance.

Cub Foods will be providing snacks and refreshments. Skate rental will not be available at the arena.

The event is free with Essentia Health Sports Center for donating ice time and Brainerd/Baxter Cub Foods for donating cookies and refreshments.

For more information, call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749 or on Facebook .

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
