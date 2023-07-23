3 arrested in Garrison after child overdoses after fentanyl exposure

GARRISON — Three people were arrested at a residence north of Garrison in Aitkin County after a 2-year-old became unresponsive due to exposure to controlled substances.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Friday, July 21, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported. Family members removed the child from the residence and eventually called 911 from a vehicle in the Garrison area. Crosby ambulance responded, CPR was administered and Naloxone, a drug for opioid overdose, was given. The child was transported to Twin Cities hospital by air ambulance for further care and is reported to be stable.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Pike Avenue in Aitkin County. Teams executing the search warrant were from the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs Drug Task Force and the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division. Upon entry to the residence a different 2-year-old child in a crib was located in very close proximity to a plate of crushed fentanyl while a ceiling fan was running overhead, the sheriff’s office reported. Five juveniles were taken into protective custody from the residence. A protective hold was also placed on the juvenile in the hospital.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man, who also had multiple warrants for drug related offenses, for giving a false name to a police officer, third degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. A 27-year-old woman was arrested for child endangerment and third degree possession of a controlled substance. A 47-year-old woman was arrested on multiple drug warrants, harboring a fugitive, aiding an offender, and violating conditions of release.

The sheriff’s office reported 304 fentanyl pills were seized from the residence as well as several grams of crushed fentanyl powder.

The initial overdose investigation is pending and is expected to lead to further charges, the sheriff’s office reported.