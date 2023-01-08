3 escape Irondale house fire

IRONDALE TWP — A woman and two children escaped a house fire Saturday, Jan. 7, in Irondale Township.The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and the Deerwood Fire Department were called to a structure fire at 4:34 a.m. Saturday on the 21000 block of Wood Lane Road. The caller reported he was out of the house, but an adult female and two children, both boys aged 14 and 15, were still inside.

When first responders arrived, the children had made it out of the home, but the 35-year-old Ironton woman was still inside. Fire personnel were able to remove her from the home. All three people were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. No information on their condition was available.

One Crow Wing County deputy was treated for smoke inhalation at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The Crosby Police Department, Crosby Ambulance, Ironton Fire Department and Crosby Fire Department assisted at the scene.