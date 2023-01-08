99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

3 escape Irondale house fire

The woman and two teenagers were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with unknown injuries.

View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Crow Wing County Sheriff
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 03:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

IRONDALE TWP — A woman and two children escaped a house fire Saturday, Jan. 7, in Irondale Township.The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and the Deerwood Fire Department were called to a structure fire at 4:34 a.m. Saturday on the 21000 block of Wood Lane Road. The caller reported he was out of the house, but an adult female and two children, both boys aged 14 and 15, were still inside.

When first responders arrived, the children had made it out of the home, but the 35-year-old Ironton woman was still inside. Fire personnel were able to remove her from the home. All three people were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. No information on their condition was available.

One Crow Wing County deputy was treated for smoke inhalation at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The Crosby Police Department, Crosby Ambulance, Ironton Fire Department and Crosby Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related Topics: CROW WING COUNTYFIRESCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Ice rescue (2)
Local
Cass County sheriff warns of dangerous ice after rescue
A pickup truck with a snowplow attached fell through the ice on Leech Lake Friday, Jan. 6. The driver escaped without injury.
January 08, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An injured person holds a single-arm crutch in his left hand in order to stand up.
Local
Tri-County Health Care offers free walk-in sports injury clinic
The Tri-County Health Care Clinic in Wadena began a new free walk-in sports clinic after New Year's Day to better serve injured athletes in the area.
January 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A young man wearing a hoodie.
Local
Winners of the Voice of Democracy competition announced
The winners were announced in December.
January 08, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on a sunny winter day.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance
A public hearing for proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission.
January 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report