3 injured in crash on bridge near Bowlus

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Two Rivers Township, east of Bowlus.

Crash Report FSA
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:15 AM

BOWLUS — Three people were injured Thursday, March 30, after their vehicles collided on the Mississippi River bridge on Nature Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 7:25 p.m. in Two Rivers Township, east of Bowlus. According to the crash report, the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions across the bridge when they collided.

The driver of one vehicle, Robert Bartkowitz, 54, of Little Falls, and his passenger Dennis Lively, 66, of Royalton, suffered serious injuries and were transported to CHI-St. Gabriel's Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The driver of the second vehicle, 16-year-old girls whose name was not released, was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital by private vehicle with unknown injuries.

The road was icy at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Bowlus First Response Team, Royalton Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
