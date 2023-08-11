3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame

BRAINERD — This year marks 150 years of Brainerd Public Schools and will see three more graduates enter into the Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame.

Craig Arnold, Ruth Gmeinder and Amy Sands join 79 other Brainerd graduates, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities.

The induction ceremony is set for Sept. 29 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts as a part of this year’s homecoming celebration.

Craig Arnold (1972)

A 1972 graduate of Brainerd High School, Craig Arnold sang in the school’s choir before making a name for himself in the music world.

He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College, a master’s from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate in choral and orchestral conducting from the East School of Music in Rochester, New York.

Craig Arnold Contributed

From there, Arnold has conducted all over the country, including at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Orchestra Hall in Chicago, along with other venues across the globe.

His experience in the education field includes director of choral activities and conductor of the Nordic Choir at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and director of choral activities at Western Michigan University and Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He has high school teaching experience in Iowa and Minnesota, along with music ministry experience serving on church staffs throughout the Midwest.

Arnold has been a guest lecturer and conductor abroad, having appeared in Japan, England, Scotland, Germany, France, Italy, Wales, Hong Kong, China, Russia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Austria.

Today, Arnold is the artistic director of Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra. In 1999, he founded MCP Performance Group, a production company consisting of Manhattan Concert Productions, CODA Concerts, Forward Motion online learning center, Fine Arts Funding and the professional Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra. The company has provided performance, travel and educational opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands and orchestras at famous venues throughout the world.

Arnold’s father, John Arnold, was inducted into the BHS Hall of Fame in 2008 .

Ruth Henderson Gmeinder (1971)

Since graduating in 1971, Gmeinder has been well known around the Brainerd lakes area for her costuming design for community theater productions and creative homecoming floats.

She graduated high school at the age of 17 before going on to receive a bachelor’s in dietetics with a minor in chemistry from the University of Minnesota.

Gmeinder worked at the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center and as a dietician in the St. Paul School District before becoming a program developer for Crow Wing County Women, Infants and Children, and a public health administrator.

Ruth Gmeinder Contributed

She has co-owned Gull Lake Resort for more than 35 years.

Gmeinder served almost 20 years on the Brainerd School Board from 1992-2011 and was selected as the 2004 Minnesota Outstanding School Board Member. She was a keynote speaker at the national conference, speaking on the importance of collaboration among school districts and public health and medical facilities.

Other local service work includes the Crow Wing County Child Protection Team, Community Action Board, St. Joseph’s Home Care Board, Family services Collaborative Board, National Joint Powers Board, Brainerd Public Schools Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame committee, Happy Dancing Turtle Board, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Board and the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Women’s Fund Board.

Gmeinder’s costuming work includes creations for Brainerd Public Schools and the associated foundation, the Lakes Area Music Festival and the Northland Arboretum Haunted Trail. The sale of her costumes has raised almost $300,000 for charity over the years.

Gmeinder was inducted into the Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools Hall of Fame in 2021.

Amy Sands (1989)

After graduating from Brainerd High School in 1989, Amy Sands has worked as both a professional artist and college art professor .

Sands continued her education with a double major in art and communications at Concordia College in Moorhead and a master’s of fine arts degree from Pratt Institute in New York City, majoring in printmaking and minoring in drawing and painting.

She is the associate professor of studio arts and fine arts department chair at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and an adjunct faculty member at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Past teaching posts include Macalester College, St. Catherine University, Inver Hills Community College, University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metropolitan Community College in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Amy Sands Contributed

Sands is also a self-employed professional artist, represented at Fuse in Minneapolis; Muriel Guépin Gallery in New York City; Davidson Galleries in Seattle, Washington; and Base Gallery in Tokyo, Japan.

Sands’s art has been showcased all over the world, as she boasts exhibitions in Japan, Spain and Norway.

She has aimed, over the years, to give back to her community, serving as a juror for many art competitions at Central Lakes College, Franklin Arts Center, Macalester College and the Metris Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis.

Sands’s awards and honors include 2022 McKnight Printmaking Fellowship; first prize out of 676 entries in 2020 at an international printmaking competition in Cantabria Spain; and Juror’s Purchase Award and three honorable mentions out of 632 entries at the 11th Biennial International Miniature Print Exhibition in Norwalk, Connecticut.

