News Local

4.5 miles of Baxter streets to be microsurfaced starting July 25

The contractor, Astech Corporation, plans to complete the project Monday, July 31. The contractor will then install new pavement markings on the micro surface streets two weeks following completion.

Road work is seemingly everywhere this summer, meaning a lot of traffic is now on Highway 210 as College Road and Excelsior - which serve as major east/west routes through Baxter, are closed for construction. Excelsior Road, including the Edgewood Drive intersection will remain closed through Aug. 15. The primary access to the area will be through the Highway 371 and Design Drive intersection. Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:44 AM

BAXTER — Starting on Tuesday, July 25, approximately 4.5 miles of street will be microsurfaced in the city of Baxter.

Streets to be microsurfaced are Deerwood Road, Paper Birch Drive, Travine Drive, Inglewood Drive from Fairview Road to Excelsior Road, Dahlin Road, Cherrywood Drive north of Excelsior Road, Calcutta Road, Clearwater Court, Rockrose Drive, Cosmos Road, Blackberry Court, Barberry Court, Kimberlee Drive, Kimberlee Court, Jewelwood Drive and Atwater Road.

The contractor, Astech Corporation, plans to complete the project Monday, July 31, the city reported. The contractor will then install new pavement markings on the microsurface streets two weeks following completion.

The streets will remain open to local traffic throughout the project, and the city of Baxter will send an official notice of when construction is complete.

The purpose of the notice is to let residents know of the work, the city reported, and to provide advance notice to emergency services to be aware of possible slow traffic or closed roadways. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays during construction.

Contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 with questions or concerns.

