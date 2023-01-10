99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
5 injured in Baxter crash

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Baxter.

By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 11:02 AM
BAXTER — Multiple people were injured Monday, Jan. 9, after two vehicles collided on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:45 p.m. in Baxter. According to the crash report, a northbound 2019 Toyota Highlander failed to yield when turning onto Woida Road from the highway, colliding with a southbound 2005 Buick Lacrosse.

The driver of the Buick, Dustin Richard Blume, 19, of Brainerd, and his passengers, Alice Ann Martin, 17, of Brainerd, and Alexandra Jean Nicole-Geary, 17, of Brainerd, along with the driver of the Toyota, Donovan Blake Oliver, 19, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, Alexa Jade Willard, 19, of Elkhart, Indiana, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

The state patrol reported Oliver and Willard were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash report. The road was wet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

