55+ Driver Discount Program opens door to savings on insurance

This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:27 AM

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount courses in May and June.

Four-hour refresher courses include:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake, 
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 and June 9, Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa,
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24, Pequot Lakes Public Library, 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes; 
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8, Hallett Community Center, 470 Eight St. NE, Crosby; and 
  • noon to 4 p.m. June 9, Emily United Methodist Church, 39994 White Pine St., Emily.

Eight-hour refresher courses include:

  • noon to 4 p.m. June 6-7, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road W., Baxter.

Courses are also available to be completed online at driverdiscountonline.com .

This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit the website at mnsafetycenter.org or www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 888-234-1294.

