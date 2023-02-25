99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

55+ Driver Discount Programs offered

This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance.

A rolled newspaper
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 25, 2023 07:57 AM

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 13, Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13; 
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 15, Pequot Lakes Public Library, 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes;
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16, Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake;
  • Noon to 4 p.m., March 29, Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin;
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd;
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Hallett Community Center, 470 Eighth St. NE, Crosby.

Courses are also available to be completed online at www.driverdiscountonline.com .

This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, participants must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.

For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or driverdiscountprogram.com or call 888-234-1294.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A woman sitting behind a desk.
Local
A familiar face moves on from Cass County
February 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
February 25, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Crow Wing County recruiting to license foster parents
February 24, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report