55+ Driver Discount Programs offered

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days:



9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 13, Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13;

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 15, Pequot Lakes Public Library, 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes;

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16, Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake;

Noon to 4 p.m., March 29, Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin;

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd;

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Hallett Community Center, 470 Eighth St. NE, Crosby.

Courses are also available to be completed online at www.driverdiscountonline.com .

This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, participants must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.

For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or driverdiscountprogram.com or call 888-234-1294.

