55+ Driver Discount Programs offered
This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 13, Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13;
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 15, Pequot Lakes Public Library, 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes;
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16, Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake;
- Noon to 4 p.m., March 29, Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin;
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd;
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Hallett Community Center, 470 Eighth St. NE, Crosby.
Courses are also available to be completed online at www.driverdiscountonline.com .
This class will save up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, participants must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.
For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or driverdiscountprogram.com or call 888-234-1294.
ADVERTISEMENT