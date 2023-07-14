$58 million to create Highway 371 overpass in Baxter

BRAINERD — A nexus of travel and commerce in the Brainerd lakes area — the intersection of highways 210 and 371 — made the short list for state funding, with $58 million allocated to change the intersection as drivers know it.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, July 11, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will allocate $380 million for eight infrastructure projects through the state’s Corridors of Commerce program, including the $58 million for the highways 371 and 210 intersection.

The money will construct a grade separation at the intersection, meaning traffic will be separated, with plans for Highway 371 to become an overpass over the BNSF Railway tracks and Highway 210. Exactly what that will look like is yet to be determined. It will take environmental studies, soil borings, public feedback, business feedback, planning, design and may well change along the way. It’s likely to be three to four years before dirt will be moved for the project. But one thing is clear. A collaboration between multiple representatives is going to change a main intersection as a gateway to the lakes area with a goal of making it safer and more efficient.

Collaboration leads to funding

Tim Bray, Crow Wing County highway engineer whose career includes time with MnDOT, long looked at the congestion at the intersection of highways 371 and 210 thinking there must be a way to improve safety and traffic there.

For those living, working or visiting the lakes area, it’s a well-traveled crossroads.

When federal transportation dollars were poised to flow, Bray thought there might be a chance, but it would mean competing for the money with organized coalitions from around the state.

It is the busiest at-grade intersection in northern Minnesota and ranks 14th on MnDOT's most recent statewide list of highest crash cost intersections Short Elliott Hendrickson's 2022 feasibility study on the intersection

“And the first thing that dawned on me is we're not ready,” Bray said. “We're not ready to compete for all these dollars … There's all these groups that are coming together saying and highlighting the importance of their roadways and why they need the money.”

He brought the idea of the project before the Crow Wing County Board and the Baxter City Council highlighting an opportunity to access the state’s Corridors of Commerce funding.

“He urged everybody right away to get into the queue and came to our meeting and to his own and said, you know, we need to get our name in the hat, if you will, to try to be part of this,” Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson said of Bray. “And so I really credit him with moving this thing quite expeditiously.”

Tim Bray

The momentum really started when the partners each agreed to put money to hire a consultant to do a high-level feasibility study. The Baxter City Council and Crow Wing County Board each put $5,000 toward the study and MnDOT added $10,000. The successful proposal included those contributions and an important letter of support from Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce along with expertise from Short Elliott Hendrickson to develop the study.

Chris Hiniker and his team at SEH included a look at the intersection’s safety history. The study noted average daily traffic counts of more than 31,000 on Highway 371 and more than 24,000 on Highway 210 and a high number of crashes. A 2021 corridor study found a crash rate at the intersection that was over three times what was considered the critical crash rate.

“It is the busiest at-grade intersection in northern Minnesota and ranks 14th on MnDOT’s most recent statewide list of highest crash cost intersections,” the study noted.

The quadrant interchange is one of the preferred options for an overpass with Highway 371 going over the BNSF Railroad crossing and Highway 210 while retaining local road access, except for Elder Drive. Contributed

The signal light intersection isn’t just busy. The very high traffic volumes along with those established safety concerns are complicated by a nearby railroad crossing — and all within a developed regional micropolitan retail draw and a major tourism destination. The study examined whether concepts to change the intersection were feasible and therefore eligible for funding.

With all the challenges at the site from existing development and the railroad, Bray said it could be easy to give up and say there was no way it could be done.

“I’m not like that,” Bray said. “We have to figure this out and so the first thing I wanted to do with that study was — is there something feasible? … Let’s try to find somebody that can come up with something that will fit and work in there and actually help solve the problem.”

So that feasibility study was key in getting the funding for this project. James Hallgren, assistant district engineer MnDOT

It’s taken a journey of many years to get to this point, including a submission Bray sent to the Corridors of Commerce program in 2018. Bray said even though that earlier proposal, which scored well, wasn’t successful in gaining funding, it helped point the way to gaining Tuesday’s award.

Submitted proposals to the program are reviewed for the Corridors of Commerce and the best of the best are picked to get additional review. Those projects are taken a step further, developed and analyzed. All the projects are then given a uniform treatment so the scoring committee can compare them equally.

It took a team effort to get the funding, Bray said. Olson said city staff put in considerable time and effort as well and he credited the folks in St. Paul for considering the seriousness of that intersection. Bray said when it came to finding someone with expertise, familiarity and passion for the corridor they landed on Hiniker at SEH, who spent a career working on Highway 371.

“Without them the study wouldn't have been written probably to the degree that it was,” Bray said.

One of the top two designs for a new intersection at highways 371 and 210 is described as an east-west diverging diamond interchange. It would remove access between Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive and change the Elder Drive intersection. Contributed

How do you convince elected officials to put funds toward a project for a highway under MnDOT’s jurisdiction without knowing if those funds will be successful? There were questions as to why the county should be involved.

“And my simple answer is every one of us, every one of our family, every piece of food, stuff that we eat comes through that intersection,” Bray said. “It's a regional, it’s a county thing. We need to be involved in trying to get money and raise awareness for it. In the grassroots effort, we have to, just have to start it. So I was pretty excited about how it went and all the partners came together.”

For Baxter, Olson said it comes down to the need to have a study and something to present, which requires spending those initial dollars, in order to ask for much larger funding. The study, completed in 2022, was critical in tapping into the multi-millions needed to build a new interchange.

Darrel Olson

“That was kind of a first step on what the potential here with this intersection could be,” said MnDOT’s James Hallgren of the feasibility study. “ … So that feasibility study was key in getting the funding for this project.”

Hallgren is assistant district engineer with MnDOT’s District 3, which has its headquarters based in Baxter on Industrial Park Road, not far from the intersection in question. The transportation department referred questions on the new interchange to Hallgren, who has been with MnDOT for nearly 25 years.

The feasibility study looked at options and provided pros and cons , ultimately settling on two preferred choices and one of those went before the Corridors of Commerce. All of the options change the long challenged intersection of Elder Drive and Highway 210, which has been the site of fatal crashes and much modification. Elder Drive is the road many use to go from Highway 210 to reach Costco, Home Depot and Walmart, among many other retail and health service businesses.

Vehicles head toward the intersection of Highway 210 while on Highway 371 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The top two choices listed in the study were a quadrant interchange and an east-west diverging diamond interchange. But those concepts are just the starting point and the next steps will look at what could work at the site after environmental studies, soil borings and other early efforts.

The feasibility study included cost estimates, which was included in the scoring for this project with the Corridors of Commerce. Part of the scoring also looks at return on investment for spending $58 million and Bray said as part of that calculation, everything is given a numerical value — money saved in fewer crashes, reduced lost productivity, reduced traffic congestion and loss of life.

The cost benefit analysis showed the two preferred concepts provide benefits over a 20-year period for the overpass — of $98,667,720 or $181,849,447, depending on the design — exceeding construction costs.

Hallgren said the $58 million should pay for the project, which includes the construction dollars as well as development costs. The study estimated the next step of studies for the project to cost about $2 million.

Now work will begin in earnest on project development with environmental documentation, layout development, alternatives, analysis and ultimately a detailed design and construction. It is likely going to mean acquiring right of way.

“So there's a lot of steps that we're going to have to go through before we're actually seeing any equipment showing up or any dirt being moved,” Hallgren said. “I would put it roughly in that three- to four-year kind of timeframe before we're actually seeing any dirt moving.”

‘Changing transportation changes communities’

Hallgren said the project will definitely help the safety and mobility of the people traveling here, knowing the area has a lot of tourism and traffic with people going through the 371/210 intersection on their way to their cabins and weekend destinations.

“I think this intersection improvement will help people get there quicker and more safely,” Hallgren said.

Hallgren said the business community is a critical stakeholder in a project like this and the state doesn’t want to see adverse effects on local businesses.

“So they are definitely a critical piece to this, to this transportation improvement,” Hallgren said. “Ideally, we would be able to, you know, fix the transportation problem and create an environment that is business friendly. So they're going to definitely be a critical piece as we move forward and start those discussions and engagement of what this intersection — what the potential of this intersection can be.”

Hallgren said an overpass with Highway 371 climbing over the railroad tracks and Highway 210 with a touchdown to the north and tie-in at Excelsior Road and ramps to connect with east and west Highway 210 is the starting point.

... Every one of us, every one of our family, every piece of food, stuff that we eat comes through that intersection. Tim Bray, Crow Wing County highway engineer

Landing Highway 371 back on the ground at Excelsior Road brings the highway back at an intersection with a much lower east/west traffic count. Instead of an average daily traffic count of more than 24,000 on Highway 210, MnDOT shows an average daily traffic count of 7,300 in 2019 on Excelsior Road to the east of the intersection with Highway 371 and a traffic count of 3,478 as of 2021 that is going west of the intersection.

The two-lane Excelsior Road, curving east and west from Brainerd through Baxter, is more of a community street and it offers an alternative to Highway 210. Excelsior serves as a way to connect with businesses like Fleet Farm and Cub Foods as well as the many businesses located along the service drives on either side of Highway 371 North.

Olson said if the overpass does come down at Excelsior Road it isn’t likely to interfere with the businesses and it was one of the reasons why that option stood out.

Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce president, said Bray and Brad Chapulis, Baxter city administrator, reached out to the chamber about the project a couple of times in the last year. The chamber and its government affairs committee expressed concern about preserving access to businesses and supported the feasibility study with the express promise by Baxter and the county to be in close consultation as different design options were considered.

Matt Kilian

Kilian said there are competing interests in an area that has become a year-round tourism destination — getting visitors through the community in a reasonable way and retaining access to businesses that put a lot of money and time into their locations.

Kilian noted the traffic can back up for considerable distances from that intersection on any given weekend, with Thursday becoming the new Friday for tourism traveling.

“And I think we all share that moving traffic interest that MnDOT has as it approaches any of these projects,” Kilian said. The other concern is business access. Locating a business near that busy intersection has been a key for many years.

“It wouldn't be fair to them to suddenly zoom traffic by those business locations without accessibility,” Kilian said.

At a high level, our members support the effort to improve this important intersection. With such support, there is a heightened expectation for project engineers to work closely with area businesses to find solutions that maximize economic growth and minimize any undesirable impacts. from the Letter of supoort from the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce

And once traffic is past, it can be a challenge for a business to entice people to backtrack. Kilian said if it isn't convenient for people, they are going to zoom by. After providing support in a critical community consensus category in project scoring, Kilian said his hope is that the chamber will be able to work with MnDOT, Baxter and Crow Wing County to design something to minimize impacts to existing businesses.

In looking at the project, Hallgren said he wanted to stress the importance of the partnership between MnDOT, Crow Wing County and Baxter and the need to engage the business community for this project.

“We need to keep those relationships strong as we move this project forward,” Hallgren said.

Kilian said they’ve had positive experiences with MnDOT responding to business concerns, and saw that recently with work on Washington Street/Highway 210 through Brainerd.

Now Kilian said they welcome the opportunity to be part of the conversation to determine designs that both welcome tourists and preserve business access. The bottom line, Kilian said, is changing transportation changes communities and that can’t be taken lightly.

“As always, the chamber will advocate strongly for our small, locally owned businesses in addition to our larger retailers,” Kilian added.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captures the lines of vehicles at the intersection of highways 371 and 210 on July 5, 2023. Contributed / MnDOT

An intersection under pressure

Anecdotally, the intersection of highways 371 and 210 has never seemed more congested than this year. Vehicles trying to beat the signal lights get caught in the intersection, blocking traffic from flowing when the lights change. Trying to keep the pressure off the intersection and keep it from failing is one of the reasons Baxter has tried to make alternative corridors by extending Cypress Drive and linking the newly opened intersection at Inglewood Drive.

So there's a lot of steps that we're going to have to go through before we're actually seeing any equipment showing up or any dirt being moved. Jim Hallgren, MnDOT

Hallgren has also witnessed the same congestion at 371 and 210, with more drivers stuck in the intersection than previously. Hallgren said it seems more recently people are less patient than they were in the past and are willing to push through the light instead of waiting for those vehicles to clear the intersection. That shift in people has been part of discussions at governmental meetings in Baxter and Crow Wing County — that people now seem, more so than even recently, less patient.

In looking at the project footprint, a pedestrian/bike trail by Kohl’s and trees on the perimeter, Hallgren said they won’t know the extent of the construction limits until a preferred alternative is nailed down and they will definitely try to save as much area as possible and trees but just because of the size of an interchange like this, he isn’t sure if they’ll be completely successful.

The intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 371 is seen here Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Legislative response

Kllian said current and past legislators should be thanked for supporting statewide infrastructure funding and advocating for local projects like this.

With the news of the intersection gaining the needed funding being released Tuesday, Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, issued a statement.

“Today’s announcement is good news for folks who have struggled for years trying to get through these intersections as traffic continues to increase year after year. This improvement will make one of the busiest intersections in our area safer for all of us,” Heintzeman said in the news release. “This is an issue that I have been working on for years, and seeing it get across the finish line is a testament to the commitment and advocacy of hundreds of local residents and stakeholders that have poured time and energy into the project. Many thanks to them for their partnership over the years as we continue our efforts in making Crow Wing County a safer place for motorists.”

Vehicles stack up on Highway 210 at the intersection with Highway 371 in Baxter on July 5, 2023, captured in a still image on a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera. Contributed / MnDOT

The Corridors of Commerce program was created by the state Legislature in 2013. The goal, the state reported, was to focus on transportation investments on state highway projects that directly and indirectly foster economic growth for the state. The Corridors of Commerce program is outside MnDOT’s regular construction program with funding dependent on an appropriation from the Legislature.

“We’re making historic investments in our state’s transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state,” Gov. Walz said in a news release. “We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and grow up in — no matter where you live.”

Funding and the other seven state projects

The other projects receiving funding in 2023 include:



Highway 13 (Savage/Burnsville) — Grade separations from Quentin to Nicollet Aves: $96,000,000

Interstate-94 (Albertville to Monticello) — Lane expansion: $78,000,000

Highway 14/Highway 44 (Byron) — Construct a grade separation: $60,000,000

Highway 23/MN 9 (New London) — Construct a grade separation: $33,000,000

Highway 65 (Blaine) — Grade separations from 103rd to 117th Avenues: $30,000,000

TH 53 (Eveleth to Virginia) — Roadway improvements: $18,000,000

TH 10 (Coon Rapids) — Lane expansion from CSAH 78 to CSAH 9: $8,000,000

“We appreciate the work of our many local partners who submitted Corridors of Commerce funding proposals,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, in a news release. “While transportation funding needs are significant in communities across our state, MnDOT is grateful to the legislature for making historic infrastructure investments this session and we’ll continue partnering with proposers to explore other funding options for projects that did not receive funding in this round of the Corridors of Commerce program.”

This is the fourth round of Corridors of Commerce funding provided by the Minnesota Legislature and includes a total of $403 million, including $250 million authorized by the Legislature in 2021 and $153 million provided in 2023. $22 million will be reserved for project readiness activities for potential future Corridors of Commerce candidate projects.

The authorizing statute (161.088) also includes specific requirements for project eligibility and scoring.

In addition to this year’s Corridors of Commerce funding, the omnibus transportation bill included $6 billion for transportation and will allow MnDOT and its partners at the Metropolitan Council and local and tribal governments to make investments in our state’s multimodal transportation system. Combined with federal resources coming to Minnesota from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation enacted during the 2023 legislative session will result in transformational improvements that maximize the health of people, the environment, and the economy, the governor’s office reported in a news release

More information about the Corridors of Commerce program — including past awards and recent applicants — can be found on MnDOT’s website .

Design concept 371/210 intersection

Four concepts were developed as potential options for a new interchange at Highway 371 and Highway 210.

Concept 1 and 4 were dismissed after discussions with MnDOT, Crow Wing County and Baxter on April 6, 2022 after a review on benefits and trade-offs.

Concept 1 – Full Displaced Left Turn Intersection

Lowest cost — $13-$16 million, based on costs from 2021.

Does not provide grade-separation of the railroad tracks.

Retains existing local road access conditions except for Elder Drive south of Highway 210, which would be redirected west to Forthun Road consistent with the recommendations from the recently completed Highway 210 Baxter Corridor Study.

Improves traffic operations compared to existing conditions, however, provides the least traffic benefit of the four concepts.

Concept 2 – Quadrant Interchange

Moderate construction and design cost compared to other concepts — $29-$33 million, based on costs from 2021.

Removes Highway 371 at-grade railroad crossing and would provide the first grade-separated railroad crossing in Baxter.

Retains existing local road access conditions except for Elder Drive south of Highway 210, which would be redirected west to Forthun Road consistent with the recommendations from the recently completed Highway 210 Baxter Corridor Study.

Improves traffic operations compared to existing conditions with simplified signal phasing and southbound Highway 371 always uncontrolled.

Relative safety benefits include simplified movements at T-intersections, which have reduced conflict points.

Concept 3 – East-West Diverging Diamond Interchange

Moderate construction and design cost compared to other concepts — $35-$39 million, based on costs from 2021.

Removes Highway 371 at-grade railroad crossing and would provide the first grade-separated railroad crossing in Baxter.

Requires removal of access between Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive and shifting Elder Drive access west to Forthun Road/Flintwood Drive.

Improves traffic operations compared to existing conditions with a high-capacity interchange design and simplified signal phasing.

Relative safety benefit includes a substantial reduction in crashes of approximately 60% based on previous conversions of at-grade conditions to a diverging diamond interchange design.

Concept 4 – North-South Diverging Diamond Interchange

Highest construction and design cost — $50-$54 million, based on costs from 2021.

Removes Highway 371 at-grade railroad crossing and would provide the first grade-separated railroad crossing in Baxter.

Most significant local access impacts, including removal of access between Highway 371 and Excelsior Road, possible removal of access at Design Road, and shifting Elder Drive access west to Forthun Road/Flintwood Drive.

More significant ongoing maintenance costs associated with probable permanent dewatering of lowered railroad.

Improves traffic operations compared to existing conditions with a high-capacity interchange design and simplified signal phasing.

Relative safety benefit includes a substantial reduction in crashes of approximately 60% based on previous conversions of at-grade conditions to a diverging diamond interchange design.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.