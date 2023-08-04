Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A day at the fair

Photos from Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.

A boy and his chicken interact with people.
Emelia Stienka pets one of Tanis Jansen's chickens, a speckled Sussex named Elizabeth, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:57 AM
A child interacts with a goat.
1/96: Gunner Gaets makes friends with a goat Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Flower entries at the fair.
2/96: Flowers are on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
3/96: Emelia Stienka pets one of Tanis Jansen's chickens, a speckled sussex named Elizabeth, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Couples dance in front of a stage while the band performs on stage.
4/96: Couples dance while Alan Godage and Sundown perform Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
The midway at night
5/96: People enjoy rides and games at the midway Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
A horse with her owner in the stalls.
6/96: Whitney Dalland pets her horse Kia at her stall Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
A stalk of corn has a tag on it.
7/96: An entry for tallest corn stalk, with humorous commentary about the lack of rain this season, is on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Tracy Byrd performs on stage.
8/96: Tracy Byrd performs Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Midway rides at night create light trails.
91/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
