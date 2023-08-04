A day at the fair
Photos from Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
1/96: Gunner Gaets makes friends with a goat Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
2/96: Flowers are on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
3/96: Emelia Stienka pets one of Tanis Jansen's chickens, a speckled sussex named Elizabeth, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
4/96: Couples dance while Alan Godage and Sundown perform Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
5/96: People enjoy rides and games at the midway Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
6/96: Whitney Dalland pets her horse Kia at her stall Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
7/96: An entry for tallest corn stalk, with humorous commentary about the lack of rain this season, is on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
8/96: Tracy Byrd performs Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
9/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
10/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
11/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
12/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
13/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
14/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
15/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
16/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
17/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
18/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
19/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
20/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
21/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
22/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
23/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
24/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
25/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
26/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
27/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
28/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
29/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
30/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
31/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
32/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
33/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
34/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
35/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
36/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
37/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
38/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
39/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
40/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
41/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
42/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
43/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
44/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
45/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
46/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
47/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
48/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
49/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
50/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
51/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
52/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
53/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
54/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
55/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
56/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
57/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
58/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
59/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
60/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
61/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
62/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
63/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
64/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
65/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
66/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
67/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
68/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
69/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
70/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
71/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
72/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
73/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
74/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
75/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
76/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
77/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
78/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
79/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
80/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
81/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
82/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
83/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
84/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
85/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
86/96: People attend the fair Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
87/96: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
88/96: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
89/96: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
90/96: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
91/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
92/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
93/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
94/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
95/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
96/96: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
1/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
2/11: People enjoy rides and games at the midway Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
3/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
4/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
5/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
6/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
7/11: Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
8/11: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
9/11: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
10/11: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
11/11: People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
ADVERTISEMENT