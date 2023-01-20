A different breed: Ambulance crews work to keep their neighbors safe

BRAINERD — As businesses across Minnesota struggle to find help, a lack of employees in ambulance services has strained the industry as those who remain look to serve their community.

It's a job that many don't understand, said James Stultz, an EMT for North Memorial Health Ambulance. “We're not what you see on TV, but we're also not there just to give you a ride.”

1 / 6: James Stultz and Mike Maxe leaving on a call Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Baxter's North Memorial Health Ambulance facility. 2 / 6: A CRMC ambulance Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. 3 / 6: Stephanie Kirkham, a paramedic with CRMC Ambulance, discusses what it is like to be a paramedic Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. 4 / 6: Heather Yaunick, a paramedic with CRMC Ambulance, discusses what it is like to be a paramedic Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. 5 / 6: James Stultz, left, and Mike Maxe sit in their ambulance Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Baxter's North Memorial Health Ambulance facility. 6 / 6: Mike Maxe sits at a table at Baxter's North Memorial Health Ambulance facility Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and talks about what keeps him in the industry.

In June 2022, MinnPost reported the number of emergency medical services professionals in Minnesota has dwindled over the years, decreasing about 16% from 2018 to 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Stultz, who got into the field 13 years ago and has been with North Memorial for the past nine years, said he ended up in Staples by pure accident.

“My mom was moving to Staples and I helped her move,” Stultz said. “Their car broke down and I've been there ever since.”

Being in the building trades and with the downturn of the economy in the 2000s, Stultz found himself working in retail and looking for a change.

“It was a change that was interesting,” Stultz said. “It's a job I'm capable of doing and I think that's a big thing. People say, ‘Oh, I couldn't do what you do.’ So, It's a job that I'm capable of doing and I enjoy it. I like helping people and making personal connections.”

Heather Yaunick, a paramedic with CRMC Ambulance, discusses what it is like to be a paramedic Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Also finding her work in an ambulance fulfilling is Heather Yaunick, a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center paramedic who said she was almost 30 before deciding to go into the field. As a stay-at-home mom with no desire to work in an ambulance, she saw a need for first responders in her community and found herself waiting to take a class.

“The first responder and the EMT course were about the same (amount),” Yaunick said. “So I just decided to do that and, if anything, I could use it as a career choice later on.”

In Crow Wing County, a first responder is a volunteer who has received Emergency Medical Responders training or has any higher level of training, said Lt. Craig Katzenberger with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Yaunick has been working with CRMC for the past seven and a half years and enjoys the challenge that comes with working in an ambulance.

“We get a lot of new people fresh out of high school who want to be an EMT, and they're shell-shocked the first time they have to crack a chest during CPR,” Yaunick said. “Plain scary, it is. It humbles them right away but it takes a lot of time to get those skills really dialed in.”

Mike Maxe sits at a table at Baxter's North Memorial Health Ambulance facility Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and talks about what keeps him in the industry. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Dialing in those skills for the last 24 years is Mike Maxe, a paramedic for North Memorial Health Ambulance who started out as an EMT, and has been a paramedic for the past 18 years.

During high school in the late ‘90s, Maxe said he was in the Crow Wing County Explorers , a volunteer youth organization working with the sheriff’s office, and was looking to go into law enforcement after college. Finding he could take an EMT course before graduating high school, Maxe decided to take the course.

“I went and took the course and when I graduated high school that fall, I got hired on an ambulance, and it kind of hooked me,” Maxe said. “Never looked back.”

Paramedics receive more training than EMTs, making them capable of advanced medical procedures, such as providing medications and monitoring electrocardiograms. A paramedic is the highest level of prehospital care licensing.

Stephanie Kirkham, a paramedic with CRMC Ambulance, discusses what it is like to be a paramedic Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“When I got my EMT, I was never going to work on a truck because I didn't want to — just wanted to do first response,” said Stephanie Kirkham, a CRMC paramedic.

Growing up in a family full of firefighters and first responders, Kirkham was a first responder with the East Bethel Fire Department before moving back to the area. After having a few kids and staying home with them for a few years, Kirkham said she took a job with CRMC as an EMT.

“And the next step is just to move up to paramedic and so I did that,” she said.

With CRMC Ambulance and North Memorial Health Ambulance both having multiple open positions, Kirkham said the job is not for the faint of heart as it can wear on you both emotionally and physically. But she is glad she has access to resources within the company.

Both ambulance companies have an EMT and paramedic on a crew together for a shift of about 12 hours. Shift work can be lonely, Maxe said — you are glued to a radio, waiting for an emergency call to come through.

“You could be sitting around for hours or you could be busy all day,” Maxe said.

Arriving at a scene can throw a variety of challenges to a crew, Yaunick said. From being aware of everything going on around them at a scene, she also needs to keep track of a patient's vitals and meds while working to transport them to an appropriate care center.

“You're having to control all of it at the same time and remain calm,” Yaunick said.

With a shortage of crews and all the pressures they face, Kirkham said there is a lot of “burnout” after dealing with the pandemic the last few years.

“Working with constant fear,” Yaunick said. “I was so worried about getting sick myself and bringing it home to my kids. We didn't know anything about it (at the time). … You have critical patients that have it, and you're completely geared up in a monkey suit. It's hot, it's suffocating, and you can't panic — It was just — it was a lot.”

In some way, shape or form, all four ambulance personnel said they don't necessarily care for a lot of the recognition of the job but there's something about putting on a uniform and being the first person that somebody calls.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .