A father and son build memories

CAMP RIPLEY — Waking up at 3:30 a.m., driving out to the hunting spot on Camp Ripley and watching your kid get a nice turkey are part of building memories.

Those memories become even more precious when you find out one of your hunting buddies has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Maj. Nate Foster with the U.S. Army National Guard, Monday, June 12, 2023, talks about taking his 10-year-old son Beckett hunting after they found out Beckett had cancer. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“Like a punch to the gut,” said Maj. Nate Foster with the U.S. Army National Guard, when he found out his 10-year-old son Beckett had cancer in December 2022. “It's a reality check in life and you start to think about all that stuff. So at first, you always hope that might be something else. But then once reality hits, it is what it is. So we just move forward with what we know and what we can do.”

Being a young active boy who loves the outdoors and playing sports with his friends, Foster said he thought it was a sports injury at first.

“He is in youth wrestling and started having some rib pain in his lower right side,” Foster said. “At first we just thought it was pulled muscle or something like that because it would hurt a couple of days and be fine and wrestle again, then it would hurt again.”

Foster said they got lucky as Beckett had a physical in December and the doctor decided to give him an X-ray to see if his rib was cracked, instead finding a mass along his lower right rib, which changed everything.

“We went to Children's the next day and they started doing some testing,” Foster said. “Then some more testing and biopsies and then come to find out that he has a rare form of cancer, NUT midline carcinoma.”

The National Cancer Institute states NUT carcinoma, also known as NUT midline carcinoma is a type of rare cancer that can grow anywhere in the body.

Maj. Nate Foster with the U.S. Army National Guard comes from a family with a long line of military service. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Foster grew up in Ortonville and comes from a family with a long line of military service. He has been in the Army National Guard for 26 years, starting in field artillery before being commissioned as an officer after graduating from South Dakota State University.

Foster flew helicopters in the Guard and deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan and now works on Camp Ripley as an airfield manager during the week and works as part of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade staff in the Minnesota National Guard.

Cade Foster, left, Kolby, Nate, Melissa, Beckett and Hayzen pose for a family photo. Contributed / Nate Foster

The father of four boys, Foster said his son Beckett has always been the lucky one while hunting, bagging a tom turkey with a 10 1/2 inch beard his first time out.

“All my other brothers shoot jakes,” Beckett said, noting the name of a young turkey less than a year old. “But I go out way more.”

Foster said they started chemo a few weeks after Beckett had surgery in February to remove the mass. He goes for chemo about every three weeks and alternates between heavy and light doses, with the heavy doses putting Beckett out of commission for a week to 10 days.

Beckett received his third dose of chemo, a heavy one, on April 21 and ended up staying in the hospital for four days. Foster said they had to go back to the hospital on May 1 to get a blood transfusion because his blood and platelet numbers were down.

The turkey hunt on Camp Ripley for deployed soldiers was scheduled to run from May 3-5.

Wanting to go on the turkey hunt but still in the hospital, Beckett was trying to negotiate with his doctors to be let out early, so he could make the hunt.

He didn't get out of the hospital until later on May 3, so Foster said he went camping early to scout out some locations to hunt with his son.

“The next day by 3:30, we're up and driving up here to Camp Ripley,” Foster said. “He was going out and he didn't care. Yeah, super dedicated.”

Beckett Foster looking for turkeys while hunting on Camp Ripley Thursday, May 4, 2023. Contributed / Nate Foster

Foster said Beckett has always been a lover of all things outdoors, as he would wake up to head out early for hunting or fishing and Beckett would already be up and ready to go, though the cancer has slowed him down a bit.

“I had found a spot where I'd seen a tom the night before,” Foster said. “So we went and sat out there in the morning and you could hear that tom calling but he wouldn't come in.”

After trying their darndest to call in that tom with no luck, Foster said they decided to move to another location.

While driving to another location Foster had scouted, they came across a tom sunning himself in the road and pulled over to go set up some decoys and attempt to call him in. With no luck, they continued on and got everything set up in a nice clearing.

“We went in this opening down aways, started calling and one came running in like, ‘Oh, we're gonna get this big turkey,’” Foster said. “He came in on the right side of this evergreen tree, which put him out like, oh, 50 yards, 60 yards. And then, for 45 minutes, back and forth just strutting. We're calling back and Beckett even tried doing his mouth call because he makes his own little turkey noises. The thing gobbled back but we couldn’t get him to come in.”

1 / 3: Taking a break from hunting during the middle of the day, Beckett Foster fished the Mississippi River Thursday, May 4, 2023. 2 / 3: Taking a break from hunting during the middle of the day, Beckett Foster fished the Mississippi River Thursday, May 4, 2023. 3 / 3: Beckett Foster, left, and his brother Cade Foster holding up some walleye they caught.

Taking a break for lunch, Foster said they went up to the dam to fish for a while before heading back out.

As they were driving to a new location after lunch, they spotted some hens being chased by a tom. They drove past them to get into the woods and set up their decoys before calling him in.

“On the road again talking about what we're going to do, when two hens crossed the road,” Beckett said. “We drove past it. We stopped, walked in the ditch. And then there's like this little hill and we went up on the hill and we called a bunch because my dad thought they were back in the woods. And the hens started walking out. Then I asked him to shoot because there's no way, I mean, you can try it and then I shot, it flew up like 10 feet and then dropped.”

A successful hunt.

“You get just as excited as they do when they get one and you get to be with your kids,” Foster said. Though it was not Beckett’s first turkey, Foster said this is one he will remember.

“Used to be just hunting, now It's a lot different than that,” Foster said. “You always assume you're gonna have a lot more of them down the road.

“Cancer makes you start really looking at the important things in life. To have days like that — It's important — cuz you don't know if you're gonna have another one. I don't know if we'll get to go hunt again.”

1 / 2: Beckett Foster playing some baseball. 2 / 2: Beckett Foster playing some baseball.

After they packed up, Beckett asked his dad if they could hurry home so he could make it to baseball practice, “cuz he loves baseball, too.”

So they hurried home, made it to practice, and had a day neither will soon forget.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .