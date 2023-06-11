BRAINERD — After rescuing a woman from the Mississippi River in May, two men said everything happens for a reason.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the Mississippi River by the Mill Avenue bridge at 3:22 p.m. just north of Brainerd. According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle left the roadway and went into the water where the river begins to widen into Rice Lake by the bridge.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was pulled from the vehicle by a few good Samaritans, the sheriff’s office said.

Finishing up with the day's work and driving down Mill Avenue as they were heading back to their shop were Mitchel Lindberg, owner of Anchor Attic and Retro Installation, and his friend and co-worker, Ryan Stache.

“We insulate homes and it was super hot that day,” Lindberg said. “I was up in the attic and I had to get down. It was super hot so we left early, stopped at the dump, unloaded our truck and went up Mill Avenue. When I went on the bridge, I look briefly to my right and I see a black Chevy Impala sitting out there. And I'm like, usually, you don't see, you know, a car 30-40 feet out, floating on top of the water. And I'm like, there's nobody around and it was silent.

“I was going to just pick up my phone and call the cops but something said no. So I pulled over and I ran down the hill. And sure enough, there's someone in there, frozen to their steering wheel.”

Four years ago both men had come to a place in their lives where they no longer wanted to be in the grasp of addiction and introduced themselves to one another as they checked into Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge on the same day.

Both men worked through the program and graduated, though Lindberg jokes about needing an extra month for everything to stick.

“What brought me up here is I wanted a new life,” Lindberg said. “I knew that it was either going to kill me, or I was gonna die. So I did the program, and got a job.”

Lindberg wanted to get away from the temptations of the Cities and wound up in the Brainerd lakes area where he started his insulation business.

Stache said he was working as a recovery coach for Teen Challenge since completing their program, but was asked by Lindberg to help out for the summer as business was picking up. He commutes from St. Cloud to Brainerd each day for work with Lindberg while continuing as an on-call recovery coach with Teen Challenge.

“He was right behind me in the other truck,” Lindberg said. “And by the time I got down there, I saw Ryan run down the hill, taking off his boots, because he would have sunk for sure. So I jumped in the water, I had my tennis shoes on, and I got about 2 feet (out from shore) and the thing just dropped off. That water was not warm, still pretty chilly — a lot of current as I swam out to the passenger window.”

Lindberg said when he got to the window, the water was already up to the woman’s chest when he started telling her to roll down her window. “I said, ‘I've been through a lot in my life, you know, and whatever you're going through, it's not worth it.’”

With Lindberg at the passenger window, Stache said he jumped on the trunk of the vehicle to help level it out, as it was filling with water and nose-diving into the river.

1 / 3: Law enforcement officers were gathered around an opening in the treeline next to the water Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a 22-year-old woman was pulled from the Mississippi River. 2 / 3: Law enforcement officers were gathered around an opening in the treeline next to the water Tuesday, May 23, 2023, when a Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat arrived on scene after a 22-year-old woman was pulled from the Mississippi River. 3 / 3: Law enforcement vehicles were next to the Mississippi River Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a 22-year-old woman was pulled from the Mississippi River.

“I'd say probably like 15 seconds of encouraging words and affirmations … she finally unlocked the door, rolled the window and took her seatbelt off,” Stache said. “As soon as her head broke that threshold of the window, and the water came in and the car was gone.”

A good 30 to 40 feet out from shore, the two men now had to help the woman swim back to shore, going against the current.

Reaching the shoreline, the men said they finally heard sirens on their way. They helped her up the hill as they waited for law enforcement to reach them.

“Everything aligned perfectly, messing around in the parking lot, everything happened that day for that reason,” Stache said of the timing to put them on the bridge at that moment. “Yeah. No doubt in my mind. God definitely had a plan for us to be there that day.”

From the hardships both men faced in life to meeting in rehab, to understanding the pain in someone's life, both men agreed they were supposed to be there.

“I don't consider myself a hero,” Stache said. “I considered myself a servant of God. Somebody was in trouble, I helped … that's a heartbeat, you know. So I'm not a hero, we just did the right thing.”

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .