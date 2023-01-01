AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers prepare for tax season

BRAINERD — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Brainerd will prepare income tax, renter’s property tax refund and homestead credit refund (for homeowners) forms free of charge to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or taxpayers who have low to moderate income.

Before the appointment, pick up an intake packet at Westgate Mall. When picking up the intake packet, make an appointment in the appointment book and write the selected date on the front of the intake packet. Bring a pen.

The intake packet contains more detailed instructions, forms and worksheets. Intake packets will be available on a cabinet in front of the old Hallmark store after Jan. 10.

Tax appointments will be at Westgate Mall in the old Hallmark store site. For those who are married, both spouses must be present for the first appointment for signatures and identification. Driver’s license and Social Security numbers for all members are needed for the tax return.

Income tax returns for tax years 2019-2022 as well as renter’s property tax refunds and homestead credit refunds for tax year 2022 can still be filed.

For the 2022 tax year property tax refund, a 2023 property tax statement is needed and will be available in late March.

The Brainerd Public Library will not take appointments this year.