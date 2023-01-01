99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers prepare for tax season

Intake packets will be available on a cabinet in front of the old Hallmark store after Jan. 10.

Dispatch graphic stating news brief
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 01, 2023 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Brainerd will prepare income tax, renter’s property tax refund and homestead credit refund (for homeowners) forms free of charge to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or taxpayers who have low to moderate income.

Before the appointment, pick up an intake packet at Westgate Mall. When picking up the intake packet, make an appointment in the appointment book and write the selected date on the front of the intake packet. Bring a pen.

The intake packet contains more detailed instructions, forms and worksheets. Intake packets will be available on a cabinet in front of the old Hallmark store after Jan. 10.

Tax appointments will be at Westgate Mall in the old Hallmark store site. For those who are married, both spouses must be present for the first appointment for signatures and identification. Driver’s license and Social Security numbers for all members are needed for the tax return.

Income tax returns for tax years 2019-2022 as well as renter’s property tax refunds and homestead credit refunds for tax year 2022 can still be filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2022 tax year property tax refund, a 2023 property tax statement is needed and will be available in late March.

The Brainerd Public Library will not take appointments this year.

Read more
openclosed
Local
What’s open and closed in the lakes area for New Year’s
A listing of places open or closed for the New Year's holiday.
December 30, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 28
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 28
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Dec. 28
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Dec. 28
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
December 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ grants gift of laughter
Antonio Banderas returns as the swashbuckling feline who has now used up eight of a cat’s nine lives.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
aspen trees
Local
SWCD annual tree sale, open house to begin
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District's goal with the annual tree sale is to reach a million trees sold locally and planted for a better environment in Crow Wing County.
December 25, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BrainerdDispatchNews2.JPG
Local
Airport Commission to meet
The meeting will be Jan. 5, 2023.
December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Volunteers giving gifts to seniors.
Local
FedEx purchases Christmas gifts for ‘Be a Pal’ seniors
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
December 25, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee

Related Topics: TAXESAARPBRAINERDTHINGS TO DO BRAINERD
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A collage of photos from the top 10 stories of 2022.
Local
Top 10 Brainerd lakes stories of 2022
The Top 10 stories of 2022 in the Brainerd lakes area cover a wide range of events, from tragedy to hope and the past and the future.
January 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A hibiscus plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Aphids, mites can be a problem for hibiscus plants
You typically find aphids in clusters on the undersides of the foliage, close to the tops of the stems, and/or on and around the flower buds.
January 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 2-6
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 01, 2023 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
December 31, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report