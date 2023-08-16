Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 16

Local

Ad Hoc Committee for the Reevaluation of Resources meeting planned for Aug. 18

The committee will be reviewing a request to remove the book “Empire of Storms” by Sara J. Maas from the Brainerd High School Media Center.

Brainerd High School sign
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:36 PM

BRAINERD — The Ad Hoc Committee for the Reevaluation of Resources will meet 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in the large conference room at the Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St., Brainerd, for the purpose of reviewing a request to remove the book “Empire of Storms” by Sara J. Maas from the Brainerd High School Media Center.

Only members of the committee may participate in this proceeding.

There will not be a video recording of the meeting.

If any member of the public would like additional information regarding how to attend the meeting, contact Janet Horn at 218-454-6912 or email communications@isd181.org .

By Dispatch staff report
