After long hot weekend, stormy skies may be ahead

BRAINERD — This Memorial Day weekend sported nearly identical days for a four-day stretch, and was remarkable enough to be a topic of conversation to those out for remembrance events.

From those on the parade route or gathered at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd, the good weekend and holiday weather seemed long in coming. And the National Weather Service records confirmed the feeling.

Going back to 2000, the long Memorial Day weekend weather can run the table from 50 degree weather and rain to highs in the 90s, but few weekends in 23 years have had no trace of rain and steadily summer-like temperatures like 2023.

Rain, at least on some of the four-day weekend, has been a staple for the last four years, including 2022 when the Memorial Day observance was moved indoors to the Brainerd Armory. It takes going back to 2018 to find a Memorial Day holiday weekend with warmer days — temperatures were in the upper 80s and 90s — and no rain. Four years before that, in 2014, temperatures were also in the 80s with no rain for the four-day stretch.

This most recent long, sunny and hot holiday weekend benefited from temperatures that reached 81 degrees Friday, Saturday, Sunday and rose to 85 degrees for a high Monday afternoon.

Temperatures have ranged from 50s to 70s for highs on many a Memorial Day weekend with the number of days in the 80s in May down to a single digit. This May as of Monday, boasted seven days with temperatures in the 80s — the most since 2014.

This May began with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with mid-70s for highs by May 4. May 11 posted the first 80-degree day. By May 22, the high temperature reached 83 and was surpassed with 86 degrees the following day. The average temperature for the month of May is 71.7 degrees.

Fire danger

Fair skies and a breezy late morning added to the near critical fire conditions for Memorial Day, May 29.

Dry conditions, south winds and humidity of 20-30% can lead to the rapid spread of fires, the Naitonal Weather Service reported Monday. A red flag warning was in effect Monday for inland portions of the Arrowhead region.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for ozone pollution, with a color-coded air quality index of orange as unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with lung disease, asthma, heart disease, children and older adults, and those active outdoors. The alert included Aitkin, Crow Wing, Cass and Pine counties in northeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest,” the National Weather Service reported. “... Ozone levels will be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern Minnesota.”

Forecast — stormy weather could be ahead

Highs in the 80s — up to 86 degrees — are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

With the high early summer temperatures for May, there have been few opportunities for rain.

As of the afternoon of May 29, the lakes area recorded 1.27 inches of precipitation for the month, with most of that falling on May 10.

But more rain may be in the forecast this week — or at least a 50% chance.

The weather service forecast a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight Monday. For Tuesday, the chance for thunderstorms moves from slight at 20% to likely at 60%.

Wednesday brings another 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high forecast about 85 degrees. Thursday has another 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. That chance drops to a slight potential Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms extends into the upcoming weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s with sunny skies continuing.

