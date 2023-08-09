Ageless Expo is back after 3-year hiatus

BRAINERD — Ageless Expo will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd.

The last Ageless Expo was in 2019 at Forestview Middle School. The Center has been the sponsor/coordinator of the Ageless Expo and this year will showcase their facility at 803 Kingwood St.

The Ageless Expo is designed for individuals age 55 and up. The event is free and open to the public. There will be exhibitors, workshops, entertainment, an antique and classic car show, art groups, presentations and hobbies.

The keynote speaker/presenter/entertainer will be Ken Waldman at 1:30 p.m. He will be sharing his life experiences. On March 2, 1996, Waldman survived a plane crash on a flight from Brevig Mission to Nome, Alaska. Waldman has drawn on 37 years as an Alaska resident to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes. He has recorded 12 CDs which mix Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry. Since 1995 he's performed at concert series, festivals, universities, arts centers, and clubs from the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage to the iconic Dodge Poetry Festival and the Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, Australia.

Exhibitors will have tables throughout The Center. Workshops, presentations from art groups or hobbies will be held in a classroom on the third floor, accessible by elevator; entertainment groups will be performing in the Great Room; and the antique and classic car show will be held across the street in Zion Lutheran Church parking lot.

Antique and classic car owners just need to show up and The Center staff will get them into the car show. The public will vote on the People’s Choice award and car owners will vote on the Owner's Choice award.

Area aging businesses, nonprofits or individuals who are interested in exhibiting can contact DeAnn Barry at 218-454-5056 or director@thebrainerdcenter.com .

“Attend and learn what the lakes area has to offer the aging in our community!” Barry said in a news release. “Don’t miss this informative, educational and fun event!”