Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Pillager School Board
Personnel Committee Meeting
Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29
District Office Board Room, 323 E. second St. S., Pillager
I. Call to Order
II. Discussion on Superintendent Goal for District Evaluation.
III. Closed Meeting for Superintendent Contract Negotiations.
IV. Adjourn
Brainerd Public Library
Meets 6 p.m. Nov. 30
Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.
1. Call to Order
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Roll Call/Introductions
3. Approve agenda
4. Approve minutes of October 26, 2022, meeting
5. President’s report
6. Librarian’s report
7. Finance Committee report
a. 2023 budget
8. Building & Grounds Committee report
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Policy Committee report
10. KRL Rep’s report
11. Friends of the Library report
12. Open Forum
13. Unfinished Business
14. New Business
a. December meeting plans
b. Set board meeting dates for 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
c. Staff parking spaces in Maple city lot
15. Adjourn
Brainerd City Council
Budget Workshop
Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28
City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.
Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. 2023 Budget and Levy
4. Adjourn
Crow Wing County Personnel Committee special meeting
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28
Historic Courthouse
County Administrator's conference room/Teams
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 295 505 979#)
COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908
1. Staff Update
2. Personnel Actions
3. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)
Labor Strategy MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Personnel Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 295505979#)
Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)
Dec. 5-7, Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference, DoubleTree Hotel, Bloomington
Brainerd Economic Development Authority
Meets 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.
1. Call To Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda
4. Consent Calendar — NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the
Commission and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Commission votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL
A. Approval Of Minutes
B. Financial Report
C. Swanson Haskamp Consulting Report
D. Visit Brainerd Report
E. BLAEDC Report
5. Old Business
A. Consider The Shared Services Agreements
B. Approve 2023 EDA Budget
6. New Business
A. Approve 2023 Meeting Schedule
7. Staff Reports
Executive Director
HRA Director
8. Commissioner's Comments/Questions
9. Adjourn