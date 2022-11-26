Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Agendas

Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
November 26, 2022 03:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Pillager School Board

Personnel Committee Meeting

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29

District Office Board Room, 323 E. second St. S., Pillager

I. Call to Order

II. Discussion on Superintendent Goal for District Evaluation.

III. Closed Meeting for Superintendent Contract Negotiations.

IV. Adjourn

Brainerd Public Library

Meets 6 p.m. Nov. 30

Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of October 26, 2022, meeting

5. President’s report

6. Librarian’s report

7. Finance Committee report

a. 2023 budget

8. Building & Grounds Committee report

9. Policy Committee report

10. KRL Rep’s report

11. Friends of the Library report

12. Open Forum

13. Unfinished Business

14. New Business

a. December meeting plans

b. Set board meeting dates for 2023

c. Staff parking spaces in Maple city lot

15. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Budget Workshop

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. 2023 Budget and Levy

4. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee special meeting

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator's conference room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 295 505 979#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Staff Update

2. Personnel Actions

3. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)

Labor Strategy MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Personnel Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 295505979#)

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Dec. 5-7, Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference, DoubleTree Hotel, Bloomington

Brainerd Economic Development Authority

Meets 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

4. Consent Calendar — NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the

Commission and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Commission votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Minutes

B. Financial Report

C. Swanson Haskamp Consulting Report

D. Visit Brainerd Report

E. BLAEDC Report

5. Old Business

A. Consider The Shared Services Agreements

B. Approve 2023 EDA Budget

6. New Business

A. Approve 2023 Meeting Schedule

7. Staff Reports

Executive Director

HRA Director

8. Commissioner's Comments/Questions

9. Adjourn

