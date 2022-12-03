Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2499 169 4495.

Attend by phone: Safety and Public Works Committee 7 p.m. 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2495 922 9698.

Attend by phone: Personnel and Finance Committee 7 p.m. 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2485 451 1605.

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

Notice to the public: A quorum of Park Board members may be present at the meeting.

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

a. City Council Minutes November 21, 2022

b. Council Budget Workshop Minutes November 28, 2022

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Adopt Resolution Designating Polling Locations for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Presentation

Annual Presentation by the Arboretum

Brainerd Public Utilities 2023 Operating and Capital Budget

Presentation by Park Board regarding 2023 Capital Budget

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety & Public Works Committee

A.1. Approve Revision of Transportation Alternatives Grant Application

A.2. Adopt Resolution Removing On-Street Parking on Oak Street Between SE 15th and SE 16th Streets

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Personnel and Finance Committee

1. Discussion of Animal Control Enforcement Contract from 2023-2026

2. Consider Amending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Budget for Historic Water Tower Preservation

3. Authorization to Enter into Agreement with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) for 2022 Audit Services

4. Adopt Resolution Declaring Costs to be Reassessed Ordering Preparation of Proposed Reassessment, and Ordering a Public Hearing on Proposed Assessment

5. Direction on Updating the City Code

6. Discussion on Non-Working Funds 2023 Budget

8. Unfinished Business

A. Final Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1539, an Ordinance Amending Section 515-4 of the Zoning Code - Restrictions on Demolition and Removal of Dwelling Units

B. Call For Applicants – Informational

(Application Information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards/)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 4 terms (Expire 2026) 1 term (Expire 2025)

Parks and Recreation-- 1 term (Expire 2027)

Library Board -- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Planning Commission-- 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Public Utilities Commission-- 1 term (Expires 2027)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2022)

Transportation Advisory Committee-- 3 terms (Expire 2024)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms to expire 12/31 of said year)

Airport Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

9. New Business

A. Discussion on KRLS Board Appointment

B. Appoint Two Council Members to the Joint Wastewater Management Board

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council- Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

12. Mayor’s Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn to Closed Session Pursuant to MN Statute 13D.03 Labor Union Negotiation Strategy

15. Adjourn to Budget Public Hearing on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

Special Park Board Meeting

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2496 245 0676

1. Call to Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. New Business

A. MLT Park Amphitheater Rates and Policies

6. Unfinished Business

A. 2023 Capital Budget

7. Public Forum

8. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss the process to fill council seat, discuss the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation Improvements Project & 2023 Quiet Zone Improvements Project, and review the Mississippi River Overlook Masterplan.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from November 15, 2022

2. Approve City Council Minutes from November 15, 2022

3. Approve City Council Special Minutes from November 15, 2022

4. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

5. Accept the KO Storage Municipal Improvements as Outlined in the Development Agreement

6. Adopt Resolution 2022-104, Accepting Resignation and Declaring a Vacancy

7. Approve EMS Partners LLC/Hapco Contract for Street Light Poles for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

8. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Park Attendant, Public Works Maintenance, and Warming House Attendant

9. Approve Bill Ludenia Appraisals Inc. Contract No. 2 for 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

10. Adopt Resolution 2022-105, Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Development Agreement with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity

11. Adopt Resolution 2022-106 Setting the 2023 Fee Schedule

12. Adopt Resolution 2022-107 Approving the 2023 Property Tax Levy of $8,304,500

13. Adopt Resolution 2022-108 Approving the 2023 Budget of $22,422,000

14. Approve the Mississippi River Overlook Masterplan and Community Use Policy

15. Authorize Execution of Contract with BS&A Software for Integrated Local Government Software and Implementation Services

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

16. Connie Lyscio

17. Zach Tabatt

18. John Ward

19. Mark Cross

20. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

21. Closed Session – Minnesota Statute 13D.03, Labor Negotiations

ADJOURN

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator's Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 193 123 307#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. 2023 Levy and Budget Presentation Preview

2. Review of Fee Schedule and Policy Updates for Final Approval

3. Crow Wing County Change Fund Review

4. Business Manager Department Updates

a. Sheriff’s Office

b. Community Services

5. Crow Wing County Long-Term Financial Plan Progress Update

6. Financial Status Update

7. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Dec 5-7, Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference, DoubleTree Hotel, Bloomington

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 193123307#)

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 11.22

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve Freedom Fest Large Assembly Application

4.4 Approve October 31, 2022 Cash Report

4.5 Approve Abstract of Abatements 12.8

4.6 Approve a 2023 Salary Chart for Non-union

4.7 Approve Scott Wonderlich Morrison County Public Defender Systems or

Services Cases contract for 2023-2024

4.8 Approve Cooperative Agreement with Great River Greening

4.9 Approve Exempt Permit for United Way to hold Bingo

5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

6. LAND SERVICES

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

9. ADJOURNMENT